Shell signed a contract with Bulgaria's government on Tuesday giving the oil major rights to explore for oil and gas in a field in the Black Sea.

The contract will allow Shell to explore 4,000 square metres in the Block 1-26 Khan Tervel field.

"With this contract, we are taking a significant step toward uncovering the deep Black Sea’s potential for future gas supplies," Bulgaria's Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov said.

European Union member Bulgaria, which had been totally dependent on Russian gas until 2022, has been seeking to diversify its gas supplies and find cheaper sources.

Last month, OMV Petrom, and NewMed Energy, signed a contract with the Bulgarian government for oil and gas exploration in another field off the Black Sea coast.

"Our first and most important activity is to safely start operations to acquire the 3D seismic we need to image the subsurface in order to determine the potential of gas," Shell executive vice president of exploration, strategy and portfolio, Eugene Okpere, said.

"We believe we can bring the best of our technology and our expertise and a track record to unlock the potential offshore black sea in Bulgaria," he said.

Originally reported in Reuters. Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Stoyan Nenov; Editing by Susan Fenton.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or petro-powered podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

#thecrudelife promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK