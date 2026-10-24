In the oil and gas business, the most important infrastructure is often not the steel in the ground. It is the policy architecture that determines which projects clear the economic hurdle and which ones never leave the PowerPoint. Right now, across North Dakota and Wyoming, that architecture is being deliberately assembled around carbon dioxide and enhanced oil recovery.

Understanding it requires looking past the press releases and into the actual mechanisms that move capital.

45Q: A Direct, Per-Ton Transfer from Taxpayers

Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code is one of the most powerful industrial subsidies currently operating in the United States. It is not a tax deduction. It is not a loan. It is a direct tax credit.

For every metric ton of qualified carbon oxide that a company captures and either permanently stores in secure geologic formations or uses as a tertiary injectant in enhanced oil or natural gas recovery, the federal government reduces that company’s tax liability by a fixed dollar amount.

Under current rules (post-Inflation Reduction Act and subsequent legislative adjustments, including recent parity efforts), the credit is approximately:

$85 per metric ton for permanent geologic storage when prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements are met

$60 per metric ton (or higher under recent alignment) when the CO₂ is used for EOR

Significantly higher rates for direct air capture pathways

Because the credit is transferable and, in some cases, eligible for direct pay, it functions as near-cash. A project that injects 500,000 tons of CO₂ per year for EOR can generate tens of millions of dollars annually in tax credits.

Those dollars come directly from the U.S. Treasury. That is the definition of a direct subsidy.

The economic effect is straightforward: 45Q lowers the effective cost of capturing and handling CO₂ and improves the full-cycle returns on EOR projects that would otherwise struggle at current oil prices. When North Dakota officials and Bakken operators talk about “another 5–10 billion barrels” and “decades of flatline production,” they are talking about volumes that become commercially interesting because of this credit.

45Z and the Broader Clean-Fuel Stack