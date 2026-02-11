The U.S. Treasury Department has taken a significant step to further ease sanctions on Venezuela’s beleaguered oil sector, issuing three new or amended general licenses that open doors for American companies to engage in oil trade, provide critical services, and support logistics operations in the South American nation.

Issued on February 10, 2026, by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the licenses—General License 46A, General License 48, and General License 30B—build on earlier relaxations following the dramatic political upheaval in Venezuela earlier this year, including the U.S.-backed ouster of former President Nicolás Maduro in January.

General License 46A (which supersedes the original GL 46 issued January 29) authorizes “established U.S. entities”—companies organized under U.S. law on or before January 29, 2025—to conduct a wide range of transactions involving Venezuelan-origin oil. This includes lifting, exporting, transporting, storing, marketing, purchasing, delivering, and even refining the crude. Key safeguards apply: contracts must be governed by U.S. law with disputes resolved in the United States, and certain payments to blocked entities (excluding local taxes or fees) must flow into designated U.S.-overseen accounts, such as those outlined in Executive Order 14373. The license explicitly allows related logistics like chartering vessels, securing marine insurance, and arranging port services, while prohibiting dealings with entities from Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, or those tied to China in certain configurations.

General License 48 marks a particularly forward-looking move, permitting U.S. persons to supply goods, technology, software, and services essential for the exploration, development, production, and maintenance of oil and gas operations in Venezuela. This includes refurbishing and repairing aging equipment—much of which has fallen into severe disrepair amid years of underinvestment. Transactions must meet similar U.S. law and payment conditions as GL 46A, with reporting obligations and bans on forming new joint ventures or exporting diluents under this specific authorization.

General License 30B updates and replaces a 2021 version, greenlighting routine transactions needed for the safe and ordinary operation of Venezuela’s ports and airports, including interactions with government-controlled entities like maritime authorities.

These measures arrive amid a broader U.S. policy shift to encourage the revival of Venezuela’s oil industry following Maduro’s removal and the installation of an interim government under President Delcy Rodríguez. In late January 2026, Venezuela’s National Assembly unanimously passed sweeping amendments to the Organic Hydrocarbons Law, lowering royalties and taxes (with a new regime effective April 2026), granting private and foreign operators greater autonomy over production decisions, enabling asset transfers and outsourcing, and introducing independent arbitration—changes explicitly designed to lure international investment and reverse a decade-long production collapse.

Venezuela boasts the world’s largest proven crude reserves, yet output has plummeted from peaks above 3 million barrels per day to fractions of that level due to economic mismanagement, infrastructure decay, and prolonged sanctions. Recent rebounds in exports have been aided by a $2 billion supply agreement signed by the Rodríguez administration with Washington, signaling a pragmatic thaw.

Industry analysts view the new licenses as a pragmatic bridge, allowing immediate downstream trading and maintenance while preserving leverage through ongoing broader sanctions. They stop short of fully authorizing new upstream investments or unrestricted production sharing but pave the way for U.S. oilfield service providers and traders to help rehabilitate fields, stabilize flows, and potentially boost output in the medium term.

As one sanctions expert noted in related coverage, the framework maintains “sanctions pressure and leverage” while enabling commercially viable activity under strict U.S. oversight. With global energy markets watching closely, these steps could mark the beginning of a cautious re-engagement that benefits both Venezuelan recovery efforts and U.S. strategic interests in diversifying heavy crude supplies away from other sanctioned or unstable sources.

