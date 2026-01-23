In a milestone moment for the global energy sector, Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental Petroleum, has been named the 2026 recipient of the Dewhurst Award — the most prestigious honor bestowed by WPC Energy, organizers of the 25ᵗʰ WPC Energy Congress. The award will be formally presented in April 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hollub’s selection marks a historic first: she is not only the first woman ever to receive the Dewhurst Award since its inception in 1991 but also only the 13ᵗʰ person worldwide to join a select roster of energy leaders recognized for exceptional lifetime contributions.

“I am honored to be selected for the Dewhurst Award and appreciate WPC Energy recognizing our company’s achievements,” Hollub said, reflecting on the honor. “The Dewhurst Award reflects the collective efforts of the talented and dedicated team at Oxy, whose commitment to innovation, operational and technical excellence, and sustainability drives our success.”

Her words are more than gracious acceptance — they’re an acknowledgment of how far both she and the industry have come. As the first woman to lead a major U.S. oil and gas company, Hollub has spent more than 40 years at Occidental, ascending through technical and executive ranks and reshaping its strategic outlook in the process.

“It’s a testament to our employees who have done an amazing job helping us through a significant transformation at Oxy,” she said in a more expansive interview about the award’s meaning. Hollub underscored that this milestone extends beyond personal accolade — it highlights the many women and technical innovators behind the scenes whose work has propelled the industry forward.

Charting a Course Through Innovation

Hollub’s leadership has been defined by a blend of operational strength and forward-leaning strategy. Under her watch, Occidental has become a pioneer in carbon management and direct air capture, including the acquisition of technology firm Carbon Engineering and the development of commercial DAC and CCUS pathways that aim to reduce atmospheric carbon while continuing to support responsible hydrocarbon production.

“The achievement I’m most proud of is helping get our company to where it is today,” she said, pointing to an integrated carbon strategy that seeks not merely to contain emissions but to turn CO₂ into value — both commercially and environmentally. “We’re the only company that’s talking about this as a strategy at the moment, but I think others will follow the path that we have forged.”

For Hollub, this doesn’t mean sidelining oil and gas; rather, it’s about pioneering ways to produce energy with a pathway to net-zero emissions over time — an ambition that challenges conventional industry narratives.

A Legacy in Motion

The Dewhurst Award recognizes leadership that has lasting impact. Past recipients include global heavyweights across the industry — from CEOs of international oil majors to renowned energy historians — making Hollub’s inclusion a clear testament to her influence.

Her remarks at the announcement echo both humility and ambition: “It reflects the collective efforts of the talented and dedicated team at Oxy… innovation, operational and technical excellence, and sustainability drive our success.”

As the energy world converges in Riyadh next April — at a congress that promises to be one of the sector’s most consequential gatherings — Hollub’s Dewhurst Award lecture will be a defining moment, blending experience with insight at a time when energy’s future is being debated and shaped across continents.

