BP has suspended its share buyback program, opting instead to redirect excess cash toward accelerating balance sheet strengthening amid persistent pressure from low crude oil prices. This marks a notable shift for the British energy major as it navigates one of the most challenging environments for Europe’s oil and gas sector in recent years.

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings release on February 10, 2026, BP reported an underlying replacement cost (RC) profit—a key proxy for adjusted net profitability—of $1.54 billion for Q4, precisely in line with analyst expectations (LSEG consensus). This compared to $2.2 billion in the prior quarter and reflected headwinds including softer upstream realizations, an unfavorable production mix, reduced refinery throughputs from higher turnaround activity, and temporary capacity constraints following an outage at the Whiting refinery, partially offset by lower exploration write-offs.

For the full year 2025, underlying RC profit totaled approximately $7.5 billion, down from $8.9 billion in 2024 and slightly missing expectations of around $7.58 billion (based on broader consensus figures). The decline underscores the impact of oil’s steep annual price drop—the largest since the COVID-19 era—driven largely by oversupply concerns that pushed Brent crude averages lower throughout much of the year.

Despite the softer top-line environment, BP highlighted operational resilience. Operating cash flow for Q4 rose modestly to $7.6 billion (from $7.43 billion in Q4 2024), while full-year operating cash flow stood at around $24.5 billion. Net debt improved to $22.18 billion at year-end, down from approximately $23 billion a year earlier, reflecting disciplined capital management.

On shareholder returns, the company maintained its quarterly dividend at 8.320 cents per ordinary share but announced the suspension of share buybacks. This follows a previous $750 million program tied to Q3 results. The board’s decision prioritizes balance sheet fortification over distributions in the current low-price landscape.

Interim CEO Carol Howle emphasized progress amid challenges: “2025 was a year of strong underlying financial results, strong operational performance, and meaningful strategic progress. We have made progress against our four primary targets—growing cash flow and returns, reducing costs, and strengthening the balance sheet—but know there is more work to be done, and we are clear on the urgency to deliver.”

Looking ahead, BP outlined a 2026 capital expenditure budget of $13–13.5 billion, targeting the lower end of its prior guidance range to reinforce capital discipline. The company also anticipates divestment proceeds of $9–10 billion, including significant contributions from the announced Castrol transaction, with much of this weighted toward the second half of the year. Upstream production is expected to be slightly lower overall.

The results arrive against a backdrop of sector-wide strain. Rivals Equinor and Shell reported softer quarterly performances recently, with Equinor slashing buybacks to $1.5 billion for 2026 (from $5 billion previously) and trimming renewables spending, while Shell held its program steady at $3.5 billion. These moves highlight broader caution among European majors as they balance shareholder expectations with financial prudence in a sub-$70 (and often sub-$65) Brent environment.

BP’s leadership transition continues, with Meg O’Neill, formerly of Woodside Energy, set to assume the CEO role on April 1, 2026, succeeding Murray Auchincloss. The incoming executive will inherit a company focused on simplification, cost reduction, and high-grading its portfolio toward resilient oil and gas assets while navigating the energy transition.

Overall, BP’s latest update signals a pragmatic pivot: operational strength provides a foundation, but near-term priorities center on resilience and deleveraging rather than aggressive capital return in a persistently weak commodity cycle. Investors will watch closely for signs of sustained price recovery and execution under new leadership to gauge the path forward.

