The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced the issuance of two Calls for Information and Nominations to solicit industry nominations and public comments on areas of interest for potential offshore oil and gas leasing in Southern California and Central California under President Trump’s 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Program.

Publishing these calls in the Federal Register marks the first step in BOEM’s offshore oil and gas leasing process under 30 CFR 556.301. The calls invite industry input on potential areas for leasing and seek information from the public, tribal governments, and interested stakeholders on environmental conditions, socioeconomic considerations, and other relevant factors.

The Calls cover areas that were proposed in the Department of the Interior’s Draft Proposed 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (2026–2031), which was announced on Nov. 20, 2025.

Southern California Call: Covers potential lease sales offshore the Southern California planning area. The first sale is tentatively scheduled for 2027.



Central California Call: Covers potential lease sales offshore the Central California planning area. The first sale is tentatively scheduled for 2027.

Issuing these Calls does not constitute a decision to hold a lease sale, nor does it preclude areas from being removed from future consideration. Final determinations regarding leasing will be made later, in compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and departmental procedures.

The information gathered from the calls will help BOEM and the Secretary of the Interior determine whether to continue the pre-sale steps required to hold this sale, assuming the sale remains in the in the final proposed leasing program.

The 30-day comment periods begins upon publication of the calls in the Federal Register on Jan. 27, 2026. Members of the public can review the calls and submit comments electronically through Regulations.gov using the docket numbers listed in the Federal Register Notices.

More information, including maps, instructions for submitting comments, and links to each regional Call, is available at www.boem.gov/California-oil-and-gas-leasing.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.