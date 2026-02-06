The Bureau of Land Management will hold a major oil and gas lease sale on March 9, 2026, offering over 600 tracts across approximately 5.5 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. This marks the first lease sale for this area under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and is a milestone in unlocking Alaska’s vast energy potential.

The act mandates the BLM to conduct at least five lease sales in the reserve by 2035, each offering no fewer than 4 million acres. This upcoming sale also aligns with Executive Order 14153, Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential, reinforcing the President’s commitment to responsibly harnessing Alaska’s natural resources.

“The National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska plays a vital role in advancing America’s energy independence, and Congress has repeatedly made clear their intent for timely leasing and responsible development in the region,” said Acting BLM Director Bill Groffy. “This lease sale – the first in the reserve since 2019 – marks another exciting milestone as we work to unlock the full potential of this area.”

Click on image for discount link on Paramount +

A sale notice will publish in tomorrow’s Federal Register. Sealed bids must be received at the BLM-Alaska State Office, ATTN: Wayne Svejnoha; 222 West 7th Avenue, #13; Anchorage, AK 99513-7504, by 4 p.m. AKST on March 5, 2026. The detailed statement of sale is available at BLM Alaska Oil and Gas Lease Sales. The opening and reading of the bids will be streamed live at 10 a.m. AKST on March 9, 2026, via BLM Live Streaming.

Currently, about 1.6 million acres are leased in the reserve. Since 1999, BLM lease sales in the area have generated more than $294 million, with revenues supporting both the U.S. Treasury and the State of Alaska. Half of all proceeds – along with future rental payments – are directed to the State of Alaska’s Impact Grant Program to support local communities.

The BLM manages about 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.