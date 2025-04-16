The Bureau of Land Management Utah State Office today opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 46 oil and gas parcels totaling 68,263 acres that may be included in a December 2025 lease sale in Utah. The comment period ends May 16, 2025.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.

All parcels that are included in a federal oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM leases is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.

The parcels BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment, are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2037591/510.

