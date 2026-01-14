The Bureau of Land Management leased 19 parcels in Montana and North Dakota during a recent quarterly oil and gas lease sale, generating $8,653,960 in total receipts. The parcels total 4,116 acres, with lease bonus bids and rental revenues shared between the federal government and the states where the land is located.

The sale was conducted under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which lowered the federal onshore oil and gas royalty rate for new leases to a minimum of 12.5%, down from 16.67% set under the Inflation Reduction Act. Federal officials say the change is intended to reduce costs for industry and encourage additional leasing and drilling on public lands.

BLM officials say oil and gas lease sales support domestic energy production and U.S. energy security, while development is required to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and other federal laws. Leases are issued for a 10-year term and may continue as long as oil or gas is produced in paying quantities.

