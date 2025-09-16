Advancing President Trump’s commitment to expand domestic energy, strengthen American security and reduce reliance on foreign sources, the Bureau of Land Management raised over $38 million in an oil and gas lease sale that included 23 parcels in Montana and North Dakota, totaling 7,604.47 acres. This single sale not only outpaced the BLM’s entire national energy and timber receipts from the previous quarter but also underscores broad national support for American energy development. Proceeds, which are shared between the federal government and the two states, will boost local economies and support good-paying jobs.

“This sale is a clear signal that investors and communities alike believe in the future of American energy,” said Acting BLM Director Bill Groffy. “By unlocking these resources, we are not only driving revenue back to Montana and North Dakota but also supporting jobs and reinforcing our nation’s ability to remain energy independent for generations to come.”

The over $38 million in total receipts reflects a notable increase in interest by the oil and gas industry, driven in part by the development of significantly improved well economics through three-mile lateral drilling technology in the Bakken and Three Forks formations of eastern Montana.

Additionally, key parcels in North Dakota on U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service public lands contributed to the strong results, underscoring the value of interagency coordination in unlocking high-potential energy resources.

This lease sale was conducted under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which restores the royalty rate for new federal onshore oil and gas production to a minimum of 12.5%, reversing the 16.67% rate set by the Inflation Reduction Act. By lowering the federal onshore royalty rate from 16.67% to 12.5%, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act reduces the cost of doing business on public lands, making oil and gas development more economically attractive to industry. This is expected to spur additional leasing and drilling activity, which in turn, supports increased domestic energy production and strengthens U.S. energy security. Consistent with Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” the BLM's lease sales help meet the energy needs of U.S. citizens and solidify the nation as a global energy leader long into the future.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. The BLM ensures oil and gas development meets the requirements set forth by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and other applicable legal authorities.

Oil and gas leases are awarded for a term of 10 years and as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities. Information on current and upcoming BLM leases is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System. BLM lease sales are held online through EnergyNet. Results are available on the National Fluid Lease Sale System. After navigating to the page, filter to the sale, and select the action “View Sale Documents” to view the sale results.

The BLM manages about 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

