The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas State Office announced an oil and gas lease sale for April 29.

The sale will offer 11 oil and gas parcels, totaling 4,266 acres in Montana and North Dakota.

Public comment was collected from October 2024 to December 2024, but an additional 30-day public protest period will open.

Comments will be accepted until March 30, to submit a comment click here.

The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas State Office today announced an oil and gas lease sale scheduled for April 29, 2025, to offer 11 oil and gas parcels totaling 4,266 acres in Montana and North Dakota.

The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in October 2024 and held a public comment period that closed in December 2024 on the parcels and the related environmental analysis. A 30-day public protest period to receive additional public input opened today and will close March 30, 2025.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.

All parcels that are included in a federal oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM leases is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.

The parcels BLM analyzed, as well as maps and instructions on how to submit a protest, are available on BLM’s ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2034264/510.

The BLM’s lease sales are held online through EnergyNet.

