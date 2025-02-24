The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to offer 51,068 acres, mostly in far-northwestern Colorado but including about 722 acres in the Plateau Valley, in an oil and gas lease sale in December.

The BLM’s Colorado State Office has launched a 30-day period to receive public comment on the proposal to include 61 oil and gas parcels in the sale. The comment period ends March 17. Information on the proposed sale, including on how to comment, may be found at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2036196/510.

The parcels that may be offered are located mostly in far-northern Moffat County, with some spilling over into far-northwest Routt County. Some parcels are in the area of the Moffat and Rio Blanco county border northwest of Meeker, and two adjacent, square-mile parcels are in far-western Garfield County, south of Rangely.

The Plateau Valley acreage includes multiple pieces of property southeast of Collbran that would be offered for sale as a single parcel. The acreage includes underlying minerals that are owned by the federal government while the land is not.

The BLM noted in a news release that leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. A company that seeks to develop a lease must submit a drilling permit application that details development plans and is subject to public input and environmental and other review by the BLM.

The proposed leasing takes into account local BLM resource management plans and also BLM plans that seek to protect greater sage-grouse and big game habitat from oil and gas development. Leasing within the jurisdiction of the Grand Junction Field Office had been on hold until last year when, after a lawsuit, the BLM completed the revision of its local management plan as it pertained to oil and gas leasing and reduced the acreage available for leasing.

In November the BLM began accepting public comments on a proposal to offer 12,115 acres in Colorado, including nearly 10,400 acres northwest of Meeker, in a lease sale next September. The BLM had offered little acreage for leasing in Colorado during the Biden administration. President Joe Biden initially paused new leasing after taking office as his administration began to look at making reforms to the BLM’s oil and gas leasing program.

In a 2022 lease sale in Colorado, the agency offered about 2,444 acres but companies only bought parcels covering less than 300 acres. The BLM sold one Colorado lease covering 120 acres in a lease sale in September.

Under a BLM leasing rule adopted during the Biden administration, and consistent with direction from Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the federal royalty rate that companies pay for production from new oil and gas leases was raised to 16.67%, from 12.5%. As proposed, the leases to be offered in Colorado later this year would have the higher rate, according to the BLM.

President Donald Trump and his Interior secretary, Doug Burgum, want to boost domestic oil and gas production in part by easing oil and gas regulations. That could include attempts to reduce the royalty rate and take other actions such as reversing a Biden administration initiative that raised the amount of bonding that companies must post to help cover the cost of plugging old wells and reclaiming well sites if companies can’t do it themselves.

Last week the Western Organization of Resource Councils, which includes the Western Colorado Alliance, wrote to Burgum to urge him to retain the new bonding requirements. They say that prior to the recent action, the federal bonding requirements hadn’t been updated in more than 60 years, which placed an undue burden on the BLM and taxpayers.

