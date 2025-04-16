BizCap®, a national commercial finance and advisory firm, announced that it has successfully facilitated a $175 million financing package for a leading integrated services provider to the electric utility and oil and gas industries in North America and U.S. territories. The new capital will support the company's growth and expansion projects across multiple sectors, including drilling and completion services, utility infrastructure and logistics.

The bespoke financing package, arranged by BizCap®, is specifically structured to provide the flexibility and runway required to achieve the company’s strategic initiatives and leadership within the industry, as well as their capacity to serve a wide range of ancillary sectors.

“We’re excited to be a part of this company’s growth story,” said Chuck Doyle, President of BizCap®. “Their comprehensive approach to serving both the oil and gas and utility sectors gives them a competitive edge. This financing will provide the flexibility they need to scale their operations and capture new opportunities.”

BizCap® has also recently facilitated financing arrangements for several other successful clients, including Conexwest, Flavor Insights, and Safety Network.

BizCap® is a national commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized, non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing and challenged middle-market companies. With a focus on delivering strategic, timely, and tailored financing structures, BizCap® empowers businesses to thrive in dynamic market environments.

