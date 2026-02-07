Delaware Basin–focused Battalion Oil has announced several operational updates related to gas treating arrangements and recent production performance improvements.

The Houston-based operator said it has terminated its gas treating agreement with Wink Amine Treater LLC, which had supported Battalion’s acid gas injection (AGI) needs. Battalion also disclosed that it has entered into a new gas treating agreement with a publicly traded large-cap midstream company, though the counterparty was not named.

According to Battalion, the Wink Amine Treater AGI facility ceased operations around Aug. 11, 2025, and remains out of service. As a result, the company exercised its contractual rights to terminate the agreement.

Following the termination, Battalion reached an agreement with the large-cap midstream provider to process its gas at an alternative facility. The company had already been utilizing this midstream partner while Wink’s AGI facility was offline. After a significant expansion of the alternative facility was completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, the midstream operator gained the capacity to process substantially all of Battalion’s gas volumes from its Monument Draw field.

In conjunction with the expansion, Battalion has continued ramping production into the alternate processing facility through late December and January. The facility is now processing more than 30 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of Battalion’s gas production, up from an average of approximately 17.4 MMcf/d in December.

Battalion said the additional processing capacity has improved flow assurance and operational reliability, contributing to an increase in average oil production of approximately 1,200 net barrels of oil per day month-to-date in January compared with the company’s December average.

West Quito Divestiture

The operational update follows Battalion’s recent announcement that it plans to sell substantially all of its West Quito Draw properties in Ward County to MCM Delaware Resources for approximately $62.59 million.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Battalion said the divested assets include approximately 6,207 net acres. Proved reserves associated with the West Quito properties total roughly 8 million barrels of oil equivalent, representing about 12.4% of the company’s 2024 year-end proved reserves.

Battalion said it intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction, if it closes, to repay amounts outstanding under its senior secured credit agreement and for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions and planned drilling activity.

