When most people think about heading back to school, the images that come to mind are shiny new notebooks, freshly sharpened pencils, backpacks, and maybe the smell of a new box of crayons. Rarely does anyone picture a drilling rig, a pipeline, or a refinery.

Yet, the truth is, without the oil and gas industry, many of the essential items that make modern education possible wouldn’t exist—or at least wouldn’t be as affordable, accessible, or functional.

From classroom furniture to the transportation that gets students to school, petroleum-based products and energy touch nearly every aspect of our educational system. In an era when industries are being reexamined for their sustainability and necessity, it’s worth taking a closer look at how oil and gas remain deeply embedded in the way we teach, learn, and prepare the next generation.

The Hidden Role of Oil and Gas in Everyday School Supplies

Many of the items students use every day are made with petroleum-based materials or rely on oil and gas in their production process. Plastics, coatings, synthetic fabrics, adhesives, and even inks have a direct connection to hydrocarbons.

Common back-to-school items linked to oil and gas include:

Backpacks – Most are made from nylon or polyester, both synthetic fabrics derived from petroleum.

Binders and folders – Polypropylene and PVC plastics come from petrochemical processes.

Pens, pencils, and markers – Plastic casings, ink solvents, and erasers often have petroleum origins.

Notebooks – While the paper is wood-based, the glossy covers, binding adhesives, and protective laminates are petroleum-derived.

Lunchboxes and water bottles – Plastic shells, insulated linings, and synthetic seals are all oil-based products.

Sports and PE gear – Rubber soles, synthetic athletic wear, and even playground balls come from petroleum-based materials.

Electronic devices – Tablets, laptops, and calculators use plastic casings, wiring insulation, and synthetic components tied to petrochemicals.

Without the oil and gas industry, producing these everyday items would require alternative materials, many of which are costlier, less durable, or more resource-intensive to manufacture.

The Classroom Environment Itself Is Petroleum Powered

Beyond what’s in the students’ backpacks, the classrooms themselves are full of oil-and-gas-based products:

Desks and chairs – Laminates, padding, and coatings are often petroleum-derived.

Whiteboards and markers – Acrylic and melamine surfaces, along with ink solvents, come from petrochemicals.

Flooring – Vinyl tiles and synthetic carpets are common in schools.

Lighting fixtures and wiring – Insulation materials are made from petrochemicals.

HVAC systems – Components use plastics, lubricants, and insulation that trace back to oil and gas.

These aren’t luxury upgrades—they’re the foundation of a functional, safe, and comfortable learning environment.

Transportation: The First and Last Lesson of the Day

The bright yellow school bus is an American icon—and it runs on diesel fuel. Even as electric school buses gain popularity, the majority of student transportation in the United States (and worldwide) still relies on gasoline and diesel engines. And it’s not just buses—teacher commutes, parent drop-offs, and delivery trucks bringing food and supplies all depend on oil-based fuels.

In rural areas, where students travel long distances to reach school, petroleum fuels aren’t just convenient—they’re essential to ensuring education access.

Digital Learning and Oil and Gas

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, digital learning tools became central to education. Laptops, tablets, interactive smartboards, Wi-Fi routers, and even the cables that connect them all use petroleum-based components.

Petrochemicals are essential in:

Circuit boards (laminates and protective coatings)

Cable insulation

Plastic casings

Touchscreens (protective polymer layers)

Additionally, the data centers that store and process educational materials consume significant amounts of electricity—much of which, in many regions, is still generated from natural gas.

How Oil and Gas Keep Schools Running

Educational institutions are among the largest consumers of energy in many communities. Oil and gas help heat buildings in cold climates, power emergency generators, and keep water hot for cafeterias, science labs, and locker rooms. Even where electricity powers the lights and computers, natural gas often fuels the power plants behind that electricity.

For schools with vocational programs—like automotive technology, welding, or culinary arts—petroleum fuels and materials are a direct part of the curriculum. Students not only use oil-derived products, they learn how to work with them.

The Bigger Picture: Oil, Gas, and the Education Economy

It’s easy to overlook, but the oil and gas industry also supports education through taxes, royalties, and community programs. In energy-rich states like Texas, North Dakota, and Oklahoma, oil and gas revenues contribute billions to public school systems and higher education funding.

When oil and gas companies contribute to local education, they’re investing in the very workforce they’ll depend on for future engineers, geologists, safety specialists, and environmental compliance officers.

Why This Connection Matters

Understanding the ties between oil, gas, and education isn’t about ignoring sustainability—it’s about acknowledging reality. While alternative materials and renewable energy sources are growing, the infrastructure, affordability, and availability of petroleum-based products make them a core part of our educational system for now and the foreseeable future.

Recognizing these connections helps us have a more balanced conversation about transitioning to cleaner energy sources. It also highlights the importance of innovation within the oil and gas sector—developing more efficient production methods, reducing emissions, and finding ways to recycle or repurpose petroleum-based products after their initial use.

Conclusion: The Lesson Beneath the Surface

Back-to-school season is a perfect reminder that oil and gas aren’t just about cars, trucks, and heating bills—they’re woven into the fabric of education itself. From the backpacks on students’ shoulders to the roofs over their heads, petroleum products and energy sources play a quiet but indispensable role in helping the next generation learn, grow, and succeed.

The challenge ahead isn’t eliminating that role overnight, but making it cleaner, more efficient, and more sustainable—so that future classrooms can continue to thrive, powered by a blend of innovation, practicality, and the resources that built them in the first place.

