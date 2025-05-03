Woodside Energy’s Pluto liquified natural gas facility in Western Australia. (Woodside Energy Ltd. photo)

An Australian fossil fuel company committed Tuesday to build a $17.5 billion liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana, following up on plans first announced 10 years ago.

Woodside Energy Group said it has reached a final investment decision to proceed with the project in Calcasieu Parish formerly known as the Driftwood LNG Terminal. Woodside purchased Driftwood less than a year ago, betting on a project that has encountered several stops and starts since 2017, partly the result of volatility in the fossil fuels market.

Plans include new production and processing facilities in Lake Charles that will create an estimated 16.5 million metric tons of LNG for the global fuels market.

Woodside announced later in the day it had reached a deal with BP to provide natural gas for its Louisiana facility, Reuters reported. Terms of the deal were not made public.

Gov. Jeff Landry touted the Woodside commitment as the largest single foreign investment and greenfield project in Louisiana history. In doing so, the Republican governor invoked a slogan his Democratic predecessor, John Bel Edwards, frequently used.

“Our ‘all of the above’ approach to energy is working,” Landry said in a statement. “We have four active LNG terminals in Louisiana — more than any other state. With more than 30,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, it is clear that when it comes to LNG, Louisiana is the place to be. We are not only promising President Trump’s agenda, we are delivering it!”

Construction began at the Driftwood site in 2022, and the company said its first batch of liquified natural gas is expected to be produced in 2029.

Wes Muller has been with the Illuminator since its founding and covers politics, energy, economics and environment. He traces his journalism roots back to age 13 when he built a hyper-local news website for his New Orleans neighborhood. Since then, he has freelanced for the Times-Picayune and worked on staff at WAFB/CBS, the Sun Herald and the Enterprise-Journal. He also taught English as an adjunct instructor at Baton Rouge Community College. Wes is a New Orleans native, Jesuit High School alumnus, University of New Orleans alumnus and a U.S. Army veteran and former paratrooper.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

