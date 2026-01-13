Asking an Executive Coach about NFL Coaching Hot Seats

Jason Spiess didn’t bring executive coach Joe Sinnott to turn The Crude Life into a sports talk show. He brought him on because football—especially the annual “coaches on the hot seat” carousel—is one of the cleanest metaphors we have for what leaders face in business: stakeholder pressure, public perception, internal performance, and the constant temptation to confuse loud opinions for real accountability.

Sinnott, an executive coach with Witting Partners and host of the Energy Detox Podcast, steps into the conversation from Pittsburgh—where, as Spiess puts it, you follow the Steelers “by osmosis.” But what unfolds isn’t a debate about play-calling or win totals. It’s an exploration of how leaders survive when outside forces try to manufacture their storyline, and how organizations either steady themselves with clarity—or get yanked around by chatter.

The modern hot seat: when outside voices start steering inside decisions

The segment opens with a reality that feels familiar far beyond the NFL: a narrative can become “true” simply because it’s repeated often enough.

Spiess frames Mike Tomlin as a perfect case study. Even when ownership signals stability, an ecosystem of pundits and social media commentary can build a parallel reality—one that starts as entertainment but can evolve into pressure. That pressure then leaks into workplace conversations, investor calls, boardrooms, and even locker rooms.

Sinnott doesn’t dismiss the noise. He gives it a boundary.

His first move is not emotional—it’s structural: start with what success is supposed to look like. In other words, before you argue about personalities or rumors, define the scoreboard:

What do your stakeholders actually want?

What does “success” look like this year, next year, and in three years?

Who gets to define whether you’re winning?

That framing matters because it buys a leader something rare in a storm: time. Not endless time—but enough to keep decisions anchored to facts rather than adrenaline.

And then Sinnott lands the uncomfortable point that separates adults from comment sections: results still matter. Tomlin, he notes, doesn’t hide from disappointment. He acknowledges performance gaps while refusing to let the noise write the whole story.

The takeaway isn’t “ignore criticism.” It’s: don’t let criticism become the operating system.

Social media as a distorted “poll”—and why leaders misread it

Spiess—coming from a media background—makes a blunt observation: social media is not a great Gallup poll. It’s an amplifier for a minority, and it can trick leaders into treating volume as truth.

He shares a striking example from his radio days: a rumored protest that looked massive online led to a major security posture in the real world—only for two people to show up. The online wildfire created a reality that decision-makers acted on, even though the underlying “crowd” didn’t exist.

Then Spiess contrasts two business models from pro wrestling:

One organization essentially stopped letting social media steer the product.

Another tried to please “fantasy bookers” online—and the product suffered.

Different industries, same lesson: when you let the loudest voices set direction, you risk managing a performance instead of managing the mission.

Sinnott’s reply is measured, and it’s important: he doesn’t pretend traditional media is dead. In his view, at least in sports, traditional outlets still drive many “primary narratives,” and social media pours gasoline on them. So the issue isn’t which platform is to blame. The issue is who gets to tell the story that actually matters.

“Who is telling your story?” The locker room principle for executives

Sinnott offers what might be the most transferable line in the entire conversation:

It comes down to who is telling your story.

He points to how narratives about leaders—whether a head coach or a veteran quarterback—often collapse when the only voices that truly matter speak up. In football, that’s the locker room: teammates, veterans, people who actually work inside the system.

In business, the parallel is immediate:

The people who collaborate with you daily

The customers who actually buy from you

The employees who see your leadership up close

The partners who know your operational reality—not just your headlines

Sinnott calls it a clarifying filter: most opinions don’t matter; a few matter enormously. Executive coaching, in his framing, becomes the work of helping people identify those credible voices and slow down long enough to hear them—especially when they may say things you don’t want to hear.

That’s not just reputation management. That’s leadership hygiene.

The $600 question: how do you acknowledge noise without reacting to it?

Spiess tees up what he calls a “$600 question”—one valuable enough to file with the IRS if advice could be taxed:

If reacting to someone else’s narrative means you’ve already lost, how do you acknowledge it without surrendering to it?

Sinnott’s answer is deceptively simple, and it’s rooted in an old but underused power move:

“So what?”

Not “so what” as a dismissal—“so what” as a decision filter.

If a line of questioning is relevant, address it. Don’t ignore the elephant in the room. But if the topic is inconsequential to the real mission—winning a Super Bowl, executing a strategy, hitting a safety target, delivering shareholder value—then “so what?” becomes a way to tactfully refuse the trap.

Translated: Does this conversation lead anywhere useful—or is it just bait for a soundbite?

That question works in press conferences, boardrooms, and team meetings alike. It protects focus without pretending reality doesn’t exist.

Two narrative strategies: Tomlin’s restraint vs. Rodgers’ preemption

One of the strongest moments in the discussion is the comparison between two communication styles:

Mike Tomlin’s approach: don’t introduce extra words. Don’t assume others have heard the noise. Make people name it. If you’ve answered, you’ve answered.

Aaron Rodgers’ approach (as discussed): put the elephant on the table yourself. Address it proactively. Speak on your terms.

Sinnott refuses to declare one “right.” He calls it stylistic, and he makes the bigger point: both can work as long as the underlying issue is addressed in a healthy way.

But the real insight is deeper: both approaches are methods of control. One controls through minimalism and boundaries; the other controls through preemption and framing. Either way, the goal is the same:

Don’t let the conversation become a hostage situation.

The “hump” problem—and why firing your best producer is sometimes the wrong move

Spiess expands the metaphor into a business reality almost every organization recognizes: the desire for a jolt.

Fans, shareholders, and employees all understand “the hump”—that frustrating space where you’re good, even great, but not “over the top.” That frustration can generate calls for dramatic change, especially when the narrative becomes “can’t get it done.”

Spiess argues the uncomfortable counterpoint: sometimes the loudest demand—fire the coach, replace the leader, blow it up—is not the smartest move. Sometimes the best move is support: better systems, better resources, better alignment.

Sinnott then brings it home with a concept that becomes the episode’s spine.

Conscious leadership: the antidote to knee-jerk culture

Sinnott boils the entire sports/business crossover into two words:

conscious leadership.

Stakeholders want many things, he says, but one desire is universal: they want to know the people in charge are awake.

Not perfect. Not omniscient. Awake.

They want leaders who:

aren’t making knee-jerk reactions

aren’t blindly repeating “how we’ve always done it”

aren’t sleepwalking into decisions because social media is loud

can explain the thinking behind a choice—even if the choice fails

Sinnott even suggests a model leaders rarely use publicly but should: share your decision logic like a probability statement. Not the private details—just the honest posture.

“Here’s the risk we’re taking. Here’s why we believe it leads to the result we want. We might be wrong.”

That kind of clarity doesn’t guarantee approval—but it signals competence, discipline, and respect. It tells stakeholders: this wasn’t an accident.

Why this matters in energy right now

Late in the conversation, the talk drifts naturally back to the Marcellus and the broader energy landscape—AI, data centers, electricity demand, natural gas, conferences, and the sheer volume of “experts” trying to predict what happens next.

Sinnott’s point is quiet but sharp: the new year begins the same way the season does in sports—full of commentary, full of forecasts, full of certainty from people who can’t actually know the future.

In that kind of uncertainty, conscious leadership isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s a stabilizer.

And Spiess adds an important media truth from lived experience: most people misunderstand “reach” and “success.” A niche audience of decision-makers can be more valuable than a giant audience of casual consumers. Whether you’re running a podcast, a basin-focused conference, or an energy strategy, the question isn’t “How big is it?” It’s “Who is it for—and what result does it serve?”

That’s leadership again. Conscious leadership.

The final takeaway: win the room that actually matters

The conversation is packed with metaphors, jokes, and side roads—because that’s what a real conversation does. But underneath it is a disciplined message for any leader in any industry:

Define success before you debate personalities.

Separate facts from chatter.

Decide which voices matter—and which don’t.

Use “so what?” as a filter, not a shield.

Communicate with clarity so stakeholders know you’re awake.

Don’t let the loud minority steer the mission.

Win the locker room. Win the team. Win the truth.

In the end, “hot seat” talk isn’t just sports entertainment. It’s a mirror for modern leadership—where narratives move faster than reality, and where your job isn’t to silence the noise.

Your job is to stay conscious inside it.

