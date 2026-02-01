The long-fraught chapter of U.S.–Cuba relations has taken an abrupt and unpredictable turn as the United States combines economic pressure and limited diplomatic outreach in a bid to force change on the communist-run island. In the past week, President Donald Trump has taken a series of historic steps that mark both a tightening of the economic noose around Havana and the first public acknowledgment from the U.S. side that some form of communication with Cuban authorities is now underway.

In remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on January 31, 2026, President Trump signaled that the United States is “starting to talk to Cuba” even as his administration intensifies economic pressure by cutting off the island’s oil supplies and threatening broad new tariffs. He did not offer details on who in the Cuban government is part of those discussions, nor the substance of any engagement — but the public admission marks a notable shift from years of diplomatic freeze.

Trump framed the moves as part of a strategy to compel Cuba to negotiate its future before its economy collapses. “We’re starting to talk to Cuba,” he said, while also suggesting that the island government may soon approach Washington for a deal.

A New Tool: Tariffs Against Oil Suppliers

At the center of the unfolding crisis is oil — a lifeblood commodity for Cuba’s fragile economy. After decades of dependence on Venezuelan crude, which historically made up the bulk of its imports, Cuba’s access to energy has plunged since the United States seized control of Venezuela’s oil sector and cut off those supplies. Mexico, which had stepped in as a secondary supplier, has also halted shipments amid diplomatic pressure.

In late January, Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency regarding Cuba. This declaration authorizes the imposition of tariffs on goods from any country that directly or indirectly supplies oil to Cuba — a novel and sweeping mechanism meant to isolate the island economically. The departments of Commerce, State, Homeland Security, Treasury, and the U.S. Trade Representative will collaboratively determine which countries qualify and what penalties they will face.

The announcement stunned regional leaders. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned that such tariffs could trigger a humanitarian crisis, especially given Cuba’s reliance on imported fuel amid existing shortages and blackouts. Sheinbaum stressed that Mexico would continue seeking alternatives to maintain humanitarian support to the Cuban people.

Cuba Responds with Fury and Fear

Havana’s government reacted angrily. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called the policy an attempt to “suffocate” the nation’s economy and branded the tariff threat as “fascist, criminal and genocidal.” His foreign minister declared an “international emergency” in response, warning that the tariffs represent an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to Cuba’s sovereignty and security.

On the streets of Havana, the impact is already visible — long gasoline lines, prolonged blackouts, and rising prices for basic goods paint a picture of an economy teetering on the brink. Reuters reporting highlights that ordinary Cubans, from taxi drivers to street vendors, are grappling with rapidly deteriorating conditions as essential services falter under fuel scarcity.

Critics of the U.S. policy — including analysts, humanitarian groups, and some foreign governments — argue that economic pressure of this scale could worsen living conditions for ordinary Cubans without necessarily advancing a political solution. The specter of a humanitarian crisis looms large if energy supplies are cut off completely.

Even the Pope weighed in, urging both the United States and Cuba to engage in “sincere and effective dialogue” to prevent violence and lessen human suffering amid escalating tensions.

Historic Echoes and Future Uncertainty

The current crisis comes against the backdrop of more than six decades of U.S. embargo and mistrust, dating back to the 1960s Cold War showdown that first isolated Havana after Fidel Castro’s revolution. While the United States briefly reopened diplomatic relations with Cuba during the Obama era, subsequent administrations have re-tightened sanctions and restricted commerce. Today’s measures far exceed earlier policies in their sweep and economic leverage.

What comes next remains unclear. Will economic hardship push Cuba to negotiate on U.S. terms? Could the emerging dialogue lead to détente rather than confrontation? Or might rising desperation in Havana and growing international criticism widen the gap between rhetoric and reality?

For now, Cuba’s future hangs in a delicate balance — where oil, diplomacy, and the livelihoods of millions intersect in one of the Western Hemisphere’s most consequential geopolitical flashpoints.

