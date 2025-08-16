Saudi Aramco has sealed an $11 billion lease-and-leaseback deal with a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), recently acquired by BlackRock. The transaction, which revolves around midstream assets of the massive Jafurah unconventional gas development, underscores the continued synergy between the kingdom’s energy titan and global financial capital.

A Storied Past: Aramco’s Evolution from Prospect to Powerhouse

The foundations of today’s Saudi Aramco trace back to 1933, when Standard Oil of California secured exploration concessions in Saudi Arabia. By 1938, the landmark Dammam No. 7 “Prosperity Well” began flowing, marking Saudi Arabia's ascent into the world of hydrocarbon power.

The company, initially known as CASOC, evolved into ARAMCO in the 1940s and eventually became wholly state-owned by 1980—the modern Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco).

Since those early desert discoveries, Aramco has transformed Saudi Arabia into a petrostate of global stature. It controls the world’s largest conventional oil field—Ghawar—discovered in 1948, and launched record-breaking infrastructure like the Trans-Arabian Pipeline.

The Jafurah Deal: Securing Gas and Financial Agility

Under this agreement, Aramco formed a new subsidiary—Jafurah Midstream Gas Company (JMGC)—to lease the Jafurah Field Gas Plant and Riyas NGL Fractionation Facility to the GIP-led group. The firm will then lease these assets back for 20 years, paying tariffs while maintaining operational control. Aramco retains a 51% stake; the consortium holds 49%.

This structure mirrors Aramco’s prior transactions with BlackRock and EIG regarding its pipelines, which generated nearly $28 billion in liquidity through similar leases.

The Jafurah project itself—valued at $100 billion—is the largest shale gas undertaking outside the U.S., with estimated reserves of 229 trillion cubic feet of gas and 75 billion barrels of condensate. If fully developed, Aramco projects a 60% increase in gas output by 2030.

BlackRock in the Energy Mix: From ESG to Strategic Partner

BlackRock’s evolving role in energy markets reflects broader shifts in capital allocation. As GIP’s acquirer, it is a key financier of oil and gas infrastructure, as seen in this latest Jafurah deal.

Simultaneously, BlackRock remains active in renewables—most notably, a $500 million stake in Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Energy, strengthening its foothold in solar and energy storage.

Yet the firm’s strategy is not one-dimensional. Despite its reputation as a sustainability advocate, BlackRock recently deployed $3 billion into fossil fuel holdings within its “green” funds in Q1 2025—raising questions over its ESG alignment.

In the U.S., regulatory approval from FERC enables BlackRock to hold up to 20% voting stakes in regulated utilities—doubling the usual limit and reinforcing its muscle in the energy infrastructure space.

Conclusion

The Aramco–BlackRock Jafurah arrangement represents more than a financial maneuver—it is emblematic of the modern energy era’s convergence of oil, gas, and global capital. For Aramco, it is a strategic move to unlock liquidity without relinquishing control; for BlackRock, it’s a deep dive into fossil fuel assets even amid vocal sustainability branding.

As the energy transition accelerates, such hybrid deals may become increasingly common—blending large-scale hydrocarbons with global investment dynamics. The question now is not if, but how quickly and strategically Aramco and BlackRock can deliver on the promise of Jafurah.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

