In one of the starkest assessments yet from the world’s largest oil producer, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser warned analysts that the global oil market is losing approximately 100 million barrels of supply every week while disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue. The market has already shed roughly 1 billion barrels cumulatively during the crisis sparked by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, normally carries around 20-30% of global seaborne oil trade and roughly 70 tankers per day. Traffic has plummeted to just 2 to 5 vessels daily, according to Aramco’s reporting.

The Scale of the Shock

Nasser described the ongoing situation as the largest energy supply disruption in history. Even partial mitigation efforts — including maximum utilization of Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline (now running at its full 7 million barrels per day capacity), rerouting around the strait, and strategic petroleum reserve releases from consuming nations — have only softened the blow.

Key warnings from the Aramco CEO:

Prolonged closure into mid-June could push full market recovery into 2027.

Demand rationing is already occurring and will continue as long as the strait remains effectively closed.

Reopening shipping lanes will not immediately restore balance — years of underinvestment in new supply, combined with depleted inventories, mean the system will take months to normalize even after flows resume.

Market and Price Impact

Oil prices have remained elevated throughout the crisis, with Brent crude recently trading well above $100 per barrel in volatile sessions. The disruption has ripple effects far beyond crude: higher costs for gasoline, aviation fuel, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and global supply chains. In the U.S., President Trump has floated eliminating the federal gas tax to provide relief to American drivers facing pump prices significantly higher than pre-crisis levels.

Aramco itself reported strong Q1 results, aided by higher realized prices, but Nasser emphasized the company’s focus on keeping energy flowing despite the strain — ramping output where possible and leveraging infrastructure advantages.

What This Means for the Industry

For producers, midstream operators, refiners, and end-users, the message is clear: this is not a short-term event. The crisis highlights the enduring strategic importance of chokepoints like Hormuz and the value of diversified export routes, spare capacity, and resilient infrastructure.

The Crude Life Takeaway: Energy markets have absorbed shocks before — from wars to pandemics — but few have carried the volume and duration now on display. Companies and policymakers that plan for prolonged tightness, invest in North American and non-OPEC+ supply growth, and prioritize pragmatic infrastructure will be best positioned as the market eventually rebalances.

The situation remains fluid, with ceasefire talks ongoing and tanker traffic still minimal. The Crude Life will continue monitoring developments, including impacts on U.S. shale, refining margins, and global energy security.

Stay tuned for interviews with operators, analysts, and policymakers navigating these historic headwinds.

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