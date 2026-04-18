While the world debates the pace of the EV transition, Saudi Aramco is quietly working to keep liquid fuels relevant for decades to come. Its Detroit-based research arm, Aramco Americas, has developed a radical new powertrain concept: a Dedicated Hybrid Engine (DHE) optimized exclusively for series-hybrid (EREV) duty.

Unlike conventional hybrid systems that adapt existing gasoline engines, the DHE was engineered from a clean sheet to operate only as a generator — never directly driving the wheels. The result is a remarkably simple, efficient, and scalable design that promises significant fuel savings while delivering the responsive feel of an electric vehicle.

Simplicity by Design

The prototype is a compact 1.6-liter naturally aspirated inline-three with some decidedly old-school features that make perfect sense in this application:

Just two valves per cylinder (six valves total)

Low-tech pushrod valvetrain

Longer stroke enabled by a more compact cylinder head

Because the engine runs in a narrow, efficient “island” on the load/speed map — rather than needing broad torque or high-rpm power — it sheds the complexity required in conventional engines. No variable valve timing. No separate cylinder head in the monoblock design. The valvetrain is smaller, cheaper, and more energy-efficient.

Thermal efficiency benefits from the longer stroke and reduced heat losses. Aramco claims the approach can deliver 25% better efficiency than current mainstream gas-electric hybrids, with some projections reaching 25–30% overall improvement in fuel consumption for hybrid vehicles.

Impressive Real-World Numbers

According to early modeling and testing:

A Toyota Prius-class sedan could exceed 64 mpg

A Ford Maverick hybrid could reach 48 mpg

A full-size F-150 PowerBoost could approach 30 mpg

The powertrain layout is equally clever. Electric motors sit at either end of a transverse driveshaft, powering the left and right wheels independently. There is no traditional transmission, axle, or differential. This simplifies packaging, reduces maintenance points (no CV joints or axle seals), and lowers weight and complexity.

The engine is also dry-sump compatible, allowing it to be mounted flat — perfect for tucking under an SUV cargo floor or inside a truck bed while enabling all-wheel drive.

Scalable and Flexible

The design is highly modular. The same combustion chamber technology could scale to:

A 1.1-liter inline-two

A 2.3-liter V4 (two inline-twos joined)

A 3.2-liter V6 (two inline-threes joined)

Turbocharging is also viable for applications needing more generator output without major efficiency penalties. Prototypes have already been built and tested in a Camry-sized sedan, with further validation underway.

Born in Detroit, Built in France

The concept originated with Nayan Engineer, Senior Combustion Specialist at Aramco Americas’ Detroit Research Center. Seeking to avoid big-corporate bureaucracy, the team partnered with French motorsport specialist Pipo Moteurs, which assembled a small, agile group to develop and build the first running prototypes quickly.

“There are people who love EVs, and for good reason,” Engineer noted, “but tucked away in their garage is often a trusty old conventional engine car. Hybrids can span this difference.”

The DHE aims to give drivers EV-like instant torque and smooth response, combined with the long-range flexibility and quick refueling of gasoline.

Strategic Motivation for Aramco

As the world’s largest oil producer, Aramco has a clear interest in technologies that extend the useful life of liquid fuels. More efficient hybrids mean consumers can keep using gasoline (and sustainable fuels) without fully switching to battery-electric vehicles that require massive charging infrastructure buildout.

At the same time, the technology offers genuine efficiency gains and lower emissions per mile compared with today’s standard hybrids. Early estimates suggest meaningful manufacturing cost reductions — potentially 23–25% cheaper than current strong-hybrid systems — while delivering better fuel economy.

A Bridge That Could Last

Whether this specific DHE reaches production in its current form remains to be seen. Automakers will need to evaluate integration, cost, and real-world performance. But the concept highlights a pragmatic path forward: series-hybrid architectures paired with engines optimized solely for efficient electricity generation.

For an industry facing pressure to decarbonize while meeting consumer demand for range and convenience, Aramco’s Dedicated Hybrid Engine offers an intriguing reminder that innovation in internal combustion is far from over — especially when it’s designed to work hand-in-hand with electrification.

The Crude Life Content Network

Primary Website

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook

Follow on LinkedIn

The Crude Life LinkedIn

The Founder of The Crude Life - Jason Spiess LinkedIn

The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

Trusted Interviews. Industry Experts.