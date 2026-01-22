AB Motorsports, owned and operated by Antron Brown, announced today a new partnership with Red Line Oil, beginning with the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Founded in racing and trusted across decades of competition, Red Line Oil joins AB Motorsports and Fuel as its oil partner, bringing together two brands built on performance, consistency, and a shared belief that results are earned, not given.

“We view #TeamRedLineOil as family — drivers, riders, teams from all walks of life and types of racing,” said Mark Beatty, Brand Director for Red Line Oil. “Having Antron Brown and his AB Motorsports team join our family in 2026 is a wonderful way to start the year. We kicked off our Formulated to Win, Proven by You campaign last year, and there is no doubt AB and his team will prove it many times over.”

Brown, who is thrilled to be part of #TeamRedLineOil, said the partnership reflects a shared racing-first mindset.

“Red Line Oil has been part of this sport for a long time, and that matters to us,” Brown said. “When you’re competing in Top Fuel, you don’t get second chances. Everything has to perform at the highest level, every single run. Red Line’s history, their commitment to racers, and their attention to detail make them a great fit for our program.”

With Red Line Oil joining the team for 2026, AB Motorsports enters the new season focused on momentum, preparation, and performance – both on and off the track.

Brown, who was recently added to the Top 75 Drivers list as part of the NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration, continues to invest in the future of the sport through the Accelerate Program, a driver development initiative launched in 2023 to help racers progress through professional drag racing ranks.

Brown will begin his quest for his fifth championship in Top Fuel when the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series officially gets underway with the NHRA Gatornationals on March 5-8 at legendary Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Florida.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

The new UFC on Paramount+ era is coming out swinging with back-to-back blockbuster events. Catch UFC 324 on January 24 and UFC 325 on January 31!



Experience a legendary lightweight title fight, an epic women’s championship bout and a must-see featherweight rematch.



UFC 324

Gaethje vs. Pimblett

Main Card: 9PM ET



UFC 325

Volkanovski vs. Lopes II

Main Card: 9PM ET

Don’t miss UFC 324 & 325! Stream back-to-back blockbuster events on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 with Paramount+.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK