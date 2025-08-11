This last week, Judge Roger M. Young dismissed the City of Charleston’s lawsuit against nearly two dozen oil and gas companies. The city had sought damages to fund climate adaptation efforts, accusing the defendants of orchestrating a decades-long disinformation campaign on greenhouse gas impacts.

Judge Young cited legal precedent from a 2021 U.S. Second Circuit case, noting that allowing such claims under state law could lead to a “chaotic web” of conflicting obligations.

From an industry standpoint, the Carolinas and other Atlantic coastal states stand to gain considerably from responsible oil and gas development—particularly through offshore leasing and energy infrastructure support.

Projected Revenue from Offshore Exploration

A 2018 study commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute (API) projects impressive economic windfalls for Atlantic states if offshore oil and gas development is allowed:

North Carolina could generate an estimated $260 million annually in state and local taxes by the end of the forecast period, amounting to $2.5 billion cumulatively over 20 years. This includes income, corporate, property, and sales taxes, and could support infrastructure, education, and reduce tuition burdens.

South Carolina is projected to see $165 million per year in additional tax revenue, totaling $1.6 billion over 20 years.

For the Atlantic coast more broadly, API’s 2018 analysis projects:

North Carolina: $2.56 billion

South Carolina: $1.51 billion

Virginia: $1.57 billion

Florida: $2.5 billion

Georgia: $212 million

These revenues could be directed toward critical public services like schools and infrastructure.

Infrastructure and Employment Opportunities

In North Carolina, while there’s no significant domestic production, oil and gas infrastructure still plays a vital role. Major pipelines like Colonial, PPL, and Dixie transport refined products and propane, supporting energy distribution across the region.

Enbridge’s operations in North Carolina are another source of tangible economic impact: $102 million in capital expenditures (infrastructure and maintenance) and another $46 million in operating costs in 2024—all supporting local procurement and jobs. The company also contributed $44,400 in property tax, $697,000 in sales and use taxes, and $20,000 in franchise tax—funds often used to support schools, roads, and community services. Enbridge employs over 800 people in the state, injecting nearly $60 million in payroll into the North Carolina economy.



Energy Reliability and Affordability

North Carolina has become a strategic hub for data centers and advanced manufacturing, much of which relies on natural gas for energy resilience and affordability. Natural gas now accounts for 40% of the state's electricity generation—a nearly tenfold increase since 2009. Expanding natural gas infrastructure has the potential to save consumers $155 per household annually, reducing energy costs statewide.



Balancing the Scales: Economic Contributions & Education Funding

Furthermore, it's important to acknowledge the significant benefits this sector provides to other local and state economies—especially public education.

In Texas, the oil and gas industry contributed a record $27.3 billion in state and local taxes and royalties in Fiscal Year 2024, surpassing the previous year's record by nearly $1 billion. Much of this revenue supports infrastructure and education systems—including major endowments like the Permanent School Fund ($57.3 billion) and Permanent University Fund ($31.7 billion).

Back in 2021, Texas’ oil and natural gas sector paid $15.8 billion in state and local taxes and royalties. Of this: Education funding received notable allocations, with $1.84 billion channeled via mineral property taxes to Independent School Districts (ISDs) and $640 million to counties. These funds underpin school operations, teacher salaries, and educational infrastructure.

New Mexico—now the nation’s second-largest oil producer—witnessed a $3.5 billion surplus in its general fund, driven by booming oil production. These revenues have fueled tuition-free college initiatives, expanded early education, and informed long-term savings plans like education trust funds.

At the national level, fossil fuels generate approximately $138 billion annually in government revenue. This includes $88 billion from petroleum product taxes, plus upstream royalties, severance taxes, and local property taxes—often benefiting rural education districts and infrastructure.

A Broader Economic Lens

These revenues illustrate a clear economic role: oil and gas supports not only energy access, but also education, infrastructure, and regional stability. For communities reliant on state funds, such contributions can mean the difference between maintaining services and facing budget shortfalls.

In Texas, local property taxes derived from oil and gas account for nearly 60% of total public school funding, with $1.5 billion collected by ISDs and $400 million by counties in 2019.

Oklahoma levies a 7% gross production tax on oil and natural gas; a portion is dedicated to local school districts (7.14%) and higher education funds (25.72%), illustrating how energy revenues directly fund educational programs and infrastructure.

Putting It All Together: Industry Perspective

As an oil and gas professional reporter, it’s vital to navigate both the legal implications of the court's decision and the broader socio-economic context:

Litigation Limits: The judge’s dismissal reinforces a preference for federal and international standards in climate litigation, limiting the scope for state-level lawsuits that could expose companies to unpredictable compliance landscapes.

Economic Reality: The industry is a substantial contributor to public finances, particularly in states heavily involved in energy production. Its funding undergirds classrooms, roads, and higher education.

Community Dependency: In energy-rich regions, schools, towns, and rural districts often rely heavily on oil-derived revenue. This makes any disruption—whether legal, regulatory, or market-based—potentially impactful to public services.

Conclusion

Charleston’s lawsuit may be legally closed, but the broader conversation around oil, gas, and climate remains alive. True understanding requires looking beyond litigation and seeing how the industry fuels both challenges and benefits—especially in education.

By balancing fact and context, industry can better understand the complex interplay between environmental accountability and economic responsibility. At the end of the day, open-minded communication and civil discussions are needed more than ever as political polarization continues to muddy our community connections and basic humanity.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

