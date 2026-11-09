The national average for regular gasoline recently dropped after crude oil prices had fallen. On paper, that sounds like relief. In reality, it feels like another slow bleed for working families filling up their trucks and for the men and women in the patch who keep the barrels flowing.

“Rockets and feathers.” That’s the polite industry explanation we keep hearing — prices shoot up fast when costs rise and drift down slowly when they don’t. It’s a convenient talking point that papers over deeper failures in leadership across energy.

Hard-working roughnecks, drillers, truckers, and refinery workers aren’t asking for excuses. They’re asking for straight answers and honest direction.

Too many oil companies have quietly shifted their priorities. While traditional operators still chase barrels under free-market discipline, a growing number of players — propped up by policy, subsidies, and public-private partnerships — are chasing mandates instead.

Refineries retool for more aviation fuel and diesel because the margins look better there right now.

Carbon capture projects and ethanol blends get the headlines and the handouts. Meanwhile, the everyday American at the pump pays the price, and the frontline workers who built this industry watch their traditional role get squeezed.

This isn’t just market mechanics. It’s the oil and gas industry being fracked right down the middle.