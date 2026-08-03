In the oil patch, numbers tell stories. And the latest numbers from 2025 tell a clear one: the United States remains the undisputed heavyweight champion of crude oil production.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), American producers pumped 13.58 million barrels per day last year — more than any other country on Earth and roughly 16% of the entire world’s output. That’s not a close race. It’s a lead built on grit, technology, and the kind of relentless work that defines life in places like the Permian Basin.

The Top of the Leaderboard

While the U.S. sits alone at the top, the rest of the ranking shows just how concentrated global supply remains:

United States : 13.58 mb/d

Russia : 9.87 mb/d

Saudi Arabia : 9.51 mb/d

Canada : 4.94 mb/d

Iraq : 4.39 mb/d

China : 4.34 mb/d

Iran : 4.19 mb/d

United Arab Emirates : 3.82 mb/d

Brazil : 3.74 mb/d

Kuwait: 2.58 mb/d

Five of the top 10 are Middle Eastern countries clustered around the Persian Gulf. That reality still matters. When something happens near the Strait of Hormuz, the whole world feels it at the pump. But the bigger story for American energy workers and the communities that support them is simpler: the U.S. isn’t just competitive — it’s leading by a wide margin.

Why the Permian Still Matters

About a quarter of that American production comes from the Permian Basin, the sprawling sedimentary region that stretches across West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Add in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska, and you start to understand how the United States pulled ahead of Russia in 2018 and never looked back.

This isn’t abstract. Those barrels support royalties that fund schools, roads, and the Alaska Permanent Fund dividends that residents have counted on for decades. They keep service companies busy, truck drivers hauling, and small towns breathing. In an industry that has lived through booms, busts, and everything in between, consistent production leadership is more than a statistic — it’s stability for the people who show up every day.

The Bigger Picture

Canada and China both cleared 4 million barrels a day and sit comfortably in the global top 10. Russia and Brazil operate within the looser OPEC+ framework. The core OPEC producers — Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, the UAE, and Kuwait — continue to coordinate output in ways that still influence prices worldwide.

Yet none of that changes the fundamental shift of the last decade: American shale, American innovation, and American capital turned the U.S. into the world’s largest crude producer. That position didn’t happen by accident. It happened because operators, engineers, roughnecks, and landowners kept finding ways to do more with less — and to do it safely and efficiently.

Looking Ahead

Global oil markets never sit still. Geopolitics, policy decisions, and technology will keep reshaping the picture. But for now, the 2025 data confirms what many in the industry already feel on the ground: American energy remains a cornerstone of global supply.

At The Crude Life, we believe these numbers are more than rankings. They’re the result of real people doing real work in real communities. From the Permian to the Bakken to the Gulf, that work continues — and so does the story.

Stay tuned. The conversation around energy is only getting more important.

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