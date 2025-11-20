Alaska lawmakers spent more than three hours this week wrestling with a familiar but increasingly urgent question: Can the state finally land a liquefied natural gas project, and what will it cost to get there?

The tension in the room was unmistakable. Legislators were asked to consider “fiscal stability” guarantees—long-term promises that the state will compensate investors if Alaska ever raises taxes or tightens regulations in a way that hurts the project’s economics. In other words: If Alaska changes the rules mid-game, taxpayers would make the developers whole.

For a state facing budget deficits, declining oil throughput, and decades of shelved LNG dreams, the stakes are enormous.

Lawmakers: “We Don’t Have Any of This”

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon put it plainly.

“We don’t have any of this,” he said, referring to the tax and regulatory guarantees LNG developers say they need before committing billions.

Senate Finance Co-Chair Bert Stedman didn’t mince words either:

“If it’s unsuccessful, it could be detrimental for generations.”

The room understood the message: A project big enough to shift 20% of Alaska’s GDP is big enough to reshape—positively or negatively—Alaska’s economic future.

What Developers Want: A 20–30 Year Promise

According to GaffneyCline, the consulting firm advising lawmakers, LNG buyers want 20 to 30 years of fiscal predictability. That can include:

A tax freeze for the life of the project

Locked-in regulatory frameworks

Compensation to investors if Alaska later adjusts property tax, severance tax, or environmental rules

“Other beneficial adjustments” to keep the economics whole

This isn’t unique to Alaska. GaffneyCline cited other states that have bent over backwards to attract LNG megaprojects:

Sabine Pass (LA): $4.9B in property tax abatements

Cameron LNG (LA): $3.7B

Calcasieu Pass (LA): $2.9B

By comparison, Alaska’s existing property tax structure could saddle its project with $1 billion in costs and add 9% to the delivered gas price before the first shipment leaves port.

That math alone explains why developers are demanding stability up front.

A “Clean Sheet of Paper” Approach

Nick Fulford, GaffneyCline’s global LNG lead, told lawmakers that Alaska’s best move may be to start over:

“One way the state can approach this is to start with a clean sheet of paper… design a framework which is fit for purpose and creates an equitable split between the product developers and the state.”

Translation: If Alaska wants to compete with the Gulf Coast, it can’t keep patching old statutes. It needs a new fiscal structure built specifically around LNG.

20% of Alaska’s GDP — If It Works

GaffneyCline delivered a number that caught everyone’s attention:

Pipeline revenue could represent nearly 20% of Alaska’s GDP.

That’s a once-in-a-generation swing. It’s also why Stedman doubled down:

“If it’s successful, it’s going to be very beneficial. And if it’s unsuccessful, it could be detrimental for generations.”

In a state reliant on commodity cycles, that risk-reward equation is nothing new—but the scale is.

The Reality Check: “We Don’t Have Enough Money to Pay Our Obligations”

Even as lawmakers debated how to guarantee investor certainty, the governor reminded them of a more immediate truth:

“Basically, we don’t have enough money to pay for all of our obligations.”

That’s the paradox.

Alaska needs new revenue sources.

But to attract them, it may need to give up revenue first.

This is the political riddle that has killed more than one Alaska gas line.

The Federal Wind at Alaska’s Back — Maybe

The project has one thing previous attempts didn’t: a White House explicitly backing it.

President Donald Trump pledged to “ensure an LNG project gets built” to lower domestic energy costs and supply U.S. allies. His executive order, Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential, puts LNG exports front-and-center.

But even with federal support, previous LNG proposals stumbled on:

Surging construction costs

Market shifts to cheaper Gulf Coast LNG

International competition from Qatar and Australia

Alaska’s high labor and logistics expenses

Multiple elections and shifting policy priorities

Environmental and Alaska Native groups have also raised objections on wildlife impacts, land use, and cultural disruption—adding another layer of uncertainty.

The Bottom Line

Alaska is once again at the crossroads of energy ambition and fiscal reality.

To land a multibillion-dollar LNG project, the state may need to offer long-term tax protections that no other industry receives.

To avoid another round of canceled dreams, developers want the guarantees upfront—ironclad, binding, and lasting for decades.

The question lawmakers kept circling back to is the one Alaska has struggled with for twenty years:

Is the state willing to take the political and financial risk required to make a project of this scale real?

Because in this case, the consequences run both ways:

If Alaska says yes and the project succeeds → multigenerational revenue, jobs, and global market access.

If Alaska says yes and the project fails → the public is on the hook for billions.

If Alaska says no → the dream dies again, and the Gulf Coast cements its dominance.

That’s the choice in front of them—and once again, the clock is ticking.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth