This map published by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources shows the proposed Yukon Flats Exploration Area. The land shaded in pink could be opened for oil and gas exploration. (Department of Natural Resources map)

.The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is considering whether or not to open state-owned land near the Yukon River to oil and gas exploration.

In a public notice published in May and renewed June 18, the agency said it “intends to evaluate the acceptability of an oil and gas exploration license proposal for the Yukon Flats area.”

The Yukon Flats cover a vast area of Interior Alaska, and the state’s proposal includes only “unencumbered” state-owned lands, primarily near the Dalton Highway, the town of Livengood, the Steese Highway and the Yukon River town of Circle.

The Yukon Flats are a relatively unexplored region when it comes to oil and gas potential.

This summer, the private oil company Hilcorp is drilling for oil on land owned by the Alaska Native corporation Doyon Ltd.

Historically, the prospect of oil development in the area has been controversial; the Yukon Flats are home to the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge, which is home to large amounts of wildlife.

The refuge is not included in the state proposal, and most of the refuge is a significant distance from the state-owned land being considered for oil and gas exploration.

The state’s exploration licensing program requires a public comment period before the DNR commissioner makes a final determination about whether state lands in the Yukon Flats should be open to exploration.

After that determination, interested explorers would be able to submit license applications that would permit them to conduct seismic surveying and test drilling for oil and gas.

James Brooks is a longtime Alaska reporter, having previously worked at the Anchorage Daily News, Juneau Empire, Kodiak Mirror and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. A graduate of Virginia Tech, he is married and has a daughter, owns a house in Juneau and has a small sled dog named Barley.

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Mission: Impossible collection is now streaming on Paramount+.

Watch Tom Cruise as secret agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on unimaginable assignments to save the world through daring stunts and relentless determination in the iconic movie collection.

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK