AIQ’s US Push: How Applied AI from Abu Dhabi Could Reshape Global Energy Operations
The energy sector has seen plenty of hype around artificial intelligence over the past few years. But last week in Abu Dhabi, AIQ CEO Dennis Jol delivered a grounded, field-tested pitch that stands out: nearly 300 AI use cases already deployed inside ADNOC, backed by 70 years of proprietary data, and now ready for export — starting with the United States.
AIQ, a joint venture between ADNOC (UAE’s national oil company) and Presight (a unit of the prominent AI firm G42), isn’t another flashy startup chasing generative AI dreams. It’s a practical “applied intelligence” player focused on the messy realities of upstream and midstream operations: predictive maintenance that cuts drilling downtime, computer vision systems enforcing safety protocols, automated shutdowns to prevent incidents, and subsurface modeling that optimizes production decisions in real time — much like Uber’s routing algorithms, but for deciding which wells to pump and which to idle.
Jol’s message at the inaugural Semafor Gulf Live event was direct: “We’ve proven that we can do it here in the UAE. Now it’s time for us to export.” The timing is no coincidence. It aligns with the UAE’s massive $1.4 trillion investment commitment into the US (the world’s largest oil producer), the reopening dynamics around key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, and a broader industry push to maximize output amid volatility.
Why This Matters for Global Energy Markets
AI’s impact on oil and gas is moving from pilot projects to enterprise-scale transformation. Here’s how tools like those from AIQ — and the broader wave of industrial AI — are poised to reshape the sector: