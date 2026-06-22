The energy sector has seen plenty of hype around artificial intelligence over the past few years. But last week in Abu Dhabi, AIQ CEO Dennis Jol delivered a grounded, field-tested pitch that stands out: nearly 300 AI use cases already deployed inside ADNOC, backed by 70 years of proprietary data, and now ready for export — starting with the United States.

AIQ, a joint venture between ADNOC (UAE’s national oil company) and Presight (a unit of the prominent AI firm G42), isn’t another flashy startup chasing generative AI dreams. It’s a practical “applied intelligence” player focused on the messy realities of upstream and midstream operations: predictive maintenance that cuts drilling downtime, computer vision systems enforcing safety protocols, automated shutdowns to prevent incidents, and subsurface modeling that optimizes production decisions in real time — much like Uber’s routing algorithms, but for deciding which wells to pump and which to idle.

Jol’s message at the inaugural Semafor Gulf Live event was direct: “We’ve proven that we can do it here in the UAE. Now it’s time for us to export.” The timing is no coincidence. It aligns with the UAE’s massive $1.4 trillion investment commitment into the US (the world’s largest oil producer), the reopening dynamics around key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, and a broader industry push to maximize output amid volatility.

Why This Matters for Global Energy Markets

AI’s impact on oil and gas is moving from pilot projects to enterprise-scale transformation. Here’s how tools like those from AIQ — and the broader wave of industrial AI — are poised to reshape the sector: