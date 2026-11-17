Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh stood in San Francisco this week and described the U.S. economy as standing at a “hinge point.” The occasion was a conference of his AI task force examining how artificial intelligence will reshape productivity, jobs, and prices. Warsh floated the possibility of an AI-driven version of the “China shock” — this time hitting services rather than manufacturing — and asked whether the technology could deliver medium-term disinflation even as it displaces workers. He offered no immediate conclusions on interest rates. The questions themselves signaled something larger: the central bank is already treating AI as a structural force that will force new thinking about growth, inflation, and policy.

That same force is reshaping the energy system itself.

AI’s voracious demand for electricity, combined with the political imperative to manage carbon, is accelerating a denser web of public-private arrangements. Hyperscalers need firm, high-density power measured in gigawatts and available around the clock. Natural gas can deliver it faster than most alternatives. Carbon-management tools — especially carbon capture and storage incentives — are frequently attached to these projects to make the gas more politically durable. The result is a rapid expansion of co-located gas generation and data centers, often involving federal land, accelerated permitting, long-term offtake contracts, and partnerships that pull oil and gas companies, private equity, utilities, and government agencies into the same deals.

Government is growing in the energy-for-AI system

Federal agencies are opening public lands, streamlining reviews, and structuring arrangements so that private capital — from the big tech firms, oil and gas majors, and infrastructure funds — can move faster. This expands the state’s role as facilitator, landowner, and rule-setter on the power and compute side of the economy. It is not the same as the state taking over upstream oil and gas production. Most U.S. drilling still occurs on private or state land and remains driven by geology, prices, private capital, and state regulators.