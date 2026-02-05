In a filing that underscores growing institutional appetite for U.S. shale plays, Canadian asset manager AGF Management Ltd. disclosed a new Q3 2025 position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR), snapping up 189,816 shares valued at approximately $2.43 million. The move, detailed in AGF’s latest Form 13F submission to the SEC (filed November 4, 2025, for the quarter ended September 30), comes as Permian Resources – a Midland, Texas-based pure-play operator in the oil-rich Delaware and Midland sub-basins – navigates earnings volatility, heavy insider divestitures, and anticipatory tailwinds from a pro-drilling Trump administration.

Filing Breakdown: Modest Entry, But Part of Broader Institutional Momentum

AGF’s stake represents a fresh bet on PR, which boasts ~475,000 net acres across West Texas and southeast New Mexico, leveraging horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing for high-efficiency hydrocarbon extraction. At quarter-end pricing (implied ~$12.80/share based on $2.43M valuation), the position clocks in at 0.0107% of AGF’s sprawling $22.7 billion disclosed portfolio of 639 holdings (per Fintel.io data). While small for the Toronto-based firm – which manages $59.2 billion in total AUM as of January 31, 2026 – it aligns with a Q3 trend of institutional accumulation in PR.

Key 13F Metrics : 189,816 shares acquired; $2,430,000 market value (Q3-end); no prior position noted.

Ownership Snapshot : Institutions/hedge funds control 91.84% of PR’s float (869M+ shares outstanding), per MarketBeat and Fintel tallies. Recent peers include Ruffer LLP’s $2.61M new stake, UMB Bank n.a.’s 18% trim to 8,203 shares ($105K), and Belpointe Asset Management’s 5.3% boost to 38,186 shares ($489K).

Stock Metrics (Feb 5 open): $16.58 (+2.7% intraday); $13.75B market cap; P/E 15.21; beta 0.77; 50-day SMA $14.53; debt/equity 0.31; quick ratio 0.67. 52-week range: $10.01–$16.73.

This data is pulled verbatim from the MarketBeat alert (published today) and cross-verified via SEC EDGAR proxies on Fintel, with no discrepancies. AGF’s Q3 form confirms PR alongside diversified holdings like Amazon (2.0% portfolio weight) and Newmont gold.

Operational Backbone: Permian Basin Resilience Fuels Investor Interest

Permian Resources reported Q3 2025 results on November 5: EPS $0.08 (vs. $0.30 consensus miss by $0.22), revenue $1.32B (vs. $1.33B est., +8.7% YoY). Yet fundamentals shine – net margin 15.65%, ROE 11.03%, oil production up 6% QoQ (half organic), full-year guidance hiked 2%. D&C costs fell 11% vs. 2024 per lateral foot, with firm transport deals locking most natgas output from 2027 (Seeking Alpha analysis).

The Permian – source of ~46% U.S. oil (EIA: 6.56 MMBbl/d projected 2026, +0.02 MMBbl/d YoY despite sub-$60 WTI) – underpins PR’s edge. Low breakevens (~$40–45/bbl WTI) and tier-1 acreage position it for Trump’s “drill baby drill” push, easing sanctions on rivals like Venezuela/Russia while Midland thefts (e.g., 150–400 bbl hits in Texas) highlight security risks. Q4/full-year results due February 25.

Mixed Signals: Insider Dumping vs. Analyst/Big Money Backing

Contrasting AGF’s entry: Insiders offloaded 2.21M shares ($30.23M) in 90 days through January 6, slashing ownership to 6.44%. EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 106,405 shares @ $13.63 ($1.45M); CEO James H. Walter dumped 467,700 @ $13.63 ($6.37M) – SEC Forms 4 linked in MarketBeat. Post-sale: Shannon holds 360,667; Walter 1.01M.

Analysts remain bullish: “Moderate Buy” consensus (2 Strong Buy, 12 Buy, 2 Hold, 2 Sell); $18.71 target (13% upside). Recent calls: Wells Fargo $17 (+$1, Jan 27); Susquehanna $18 (-$2, Jan 26); BofA Neutral $16 (downgrade, Jan 16). Corporate moves: January 7 Up-C simplification (Class C-to-A exchange, no dilution); $1.49B Class A shelf for flexibility.

Geopolitical/Logistics Overlay: U.S. Energy Security in Trump 2.0

PR’s timing resonates with user’s focus: Trump’s policy could redirect Indian refiners from Russian/Uzbek crudes (Al Jazeera Feb 4), boosting Permian exports amid Syria’s offshore pivot (Chevron/Qatar MOU) and Venezuelan thaw. Permian tanker flows (Gulf Coast) face no major sanctions hit, but Midland thefts (Sheriff alerts: $1K rewards) signal op risks. Versus NDPC tree scandals or NMOGA impacts, PR exemplifies accountable shale economics – tree rings optional.

The Crude Life republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Catch your favorite players teeing off and stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Hit the green at historic venues and watch golf’s best competing for massive prizes. From the Farmers Insurance Open to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, don’t miss a moment.

Stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan. Watch now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK