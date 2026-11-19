Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is in talks with Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about selling part of his personal stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (Lagos) via a secondary sale.

The goal is to help meet demand from institutional investors who could not be fully accommodated in the company’s initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter (who asked not to be named because the information is private).

Context on the IPO

The offering is Africa’s largest-ever IPO. It sought to raise roughly $1.6–2.1 billion.

It was heavily oversubscribed: applications totaled about ₦5.85 trillion (~$4.3 billion) at a price of ₦525 (~$0.38) per share.

Nearly 4 million unique subscriptions came from investors in ~120 countries.

The SEC had been expected to publish the allotment list by November 17 but delayed it so it could review/approve the secondary sale. A senior SEC official said the regulator is processing allotments and will give approval once requirements are met.

A Dangote spokesman declined to comment.

The secondary-sale talks themselves have limited direct short-term impact, but they matter because they support the growth and capitalization of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery — currently one of the world’s largest single-train refineries (~650,000–700,000 barrels per day, with plans to reach 1.4 million bpd). That growth is already reshaping refined-product flows.

Global Market Impact

1. New refining capacity in the Atlantic Basin

Europe and parts of North America have been shutting refining capacity. Dangote adds significant new complex refining capacity in West Africa. At full utilization it processes a meaningful share of globally traded crude (Dangote has claimed figures approaching ~2.5% once fully ramped and expanded). This increases overall global product supply (gasoline, diesel, jet fuel) and reduces reliance on traditional refining hubs in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.