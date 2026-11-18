The midterm elections are behind us, and the refining sector faces a clearer—if still fluid—policy landscape. With gasoline hovering near $4.15 per gallon and diesel approaching $6, Washington is laser-focused on domestic fuel supply, margins, and the political balance between oil refiners and the farm belt. For CEOs, investors, and C-suite leaders, the next 12–18 months will be defined by three interlocking policy tracks: Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance mechanics, targeted capacity expansion, and the rollback of upstream emissions rules that ripple through the value chain.

RFS: Exemptions, Reallocation, and the Compliance Calendar

The Renewable Fuel Standard remains the most immediate operational and financial pressure point for refiners.

In late August, EPA acted on 34 small refinery exemption (SRE) petitions for the 2025 compliance year, granting full exemptions to 18 facilities, partial (50%) relief to 11, denying three, and finding two ineligible. The result: approximately 1.76 billion RINs exempted—the largest volume of small-refinery relief in years. A substantial backlog of older petitions (dating as far back as 2016) is still under review, with decisions expected imminently. Early indications suggest mixed outcomes rather than a blanket win for small refiners.