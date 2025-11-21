Before we begin, let me be upfront — this is a “paid” promotion.

Except not really.

Nobody wired money. Nobody bought ad space.

No marketing agency slid a contract across the table.

Instead, this “payment” comes in the form of in-kind support for two young entrepreneurs who are doing something wholesome, local, and very American:

They’re building small businesses with their own hands, their own hustle, and their own hearts. And my dog Gouda was the inspiration for the new beta-product.

Oh, and yes — I suppose the dogs win too. Healthy dog happy dog.

So in the spirit of the season, of community, and of keeping things wonderfully transparent:

You are reading a sponsored post that was sponsored by treats, effort, and Midwestern good vibes — not big dollars.

And honestly?

I think those are the best kind.

🎄 Introducing the Gouda Girl Small Batch Stocking Stuffer Series

Every so often a product crosses your path that doesn’t need a pitch deck or a glossy campaign. It just needs someone to point at it and say:

“Hey, this is simple, real, and good. You should know about it.”

That’s what this is.

A limited run — 100 bags only — of freeze-dried dog treats made from:

🍖 60% Grass-Fed Beef Liver

🍎 25% Minnesota Apple Slices

🧀 15% Organic Gouda Cheese

It’s a clean mix. A regional mix. A farmer’s mix.

A mix made by people whose names you probably don’t know but absolutely should.

✨ Meet the Makers (Who Are Also the Reason for This Promotion)

Dakota Delights

Freeze-dried by a 20-year-old college entrepreneur who built a homegrown business tray by tray, batch by batch. No corporate backing. No shortcuts. Just a side hustle quickly turning into a full time career.

Zoey is a young woman with an investment, a machine, a dream, and a passion.

Please feel free to support her business and order a freeze dried ice cream sandwich or Skittles.

Shortfoot Creek Beef LLC

The grass-fed beef liver comes from a young female organic farmer, raising cattle the right way: on grass, sunshine, and old school determination.

Kara’s the kind of person who will fix a fence in the morning, haul hay in the afternoon, and still check on her herd again after dark.

I am sure sure will ship you some grass-fed beef as well, click here for more info.

Neither of them paid for this promotion. But both of them deserve it.

Which is why you’re reading this article… and why I’m proud to say this is a sponsored piece — sponsored by believing in people. Who also believe in healthy happy dogs.

Shortfoot Creek Beef also sells Beef Tallow moisturizers.

🐾 Why This Matters (Beyond Treats)

The pet world is flooded with:

“natural” treats that aren’t

“small batch” brands owned by big holding companies

“handmade” snacks that come from warehouses

This isn’t that.

This is:

Local supply chains

Women-led agriculture

College-entrepreneur innovation

Clean food

Supporting dogs who make the world better

Supporting humans who make the community better

It’s the kind of story we should promote.

And so we are.

🎁 How to Get a Bag (Before They Vanish)

There are only 100 bags total — and once they’re gone, that’s it until the next batch.

🎁 $12.99 per 3oz bag

📦 Shipping begins December 10

✉️ To reserve: theindustrialforest (at) gmail (dot) com

First come, first serve. No website, no checkout cart, no bots — just real people and real dogs.

🧀 Why I’m Transparent About This “Promotion”

Because transparency builds trust.

Because readers aren’t dumb.

Because good stories deserve to be shared honestly.

Because sometimes you support a small business not with ads…

but with a spotlight.

This is a spotlight and soft news. Not an investigation or hard news.

This is a warm one.

A holiday one.

A spotlight shining on two young women building businesses from dirt and determination — and on a brand (Gouda Girl Goodies) that believes in real ingredients, real dogs, and real people.

❤️ Closing Thoughts: It’s Gouda Vibes Only This Season

If you buy a bag, wonderful.

If you don’t, that’s okay too.

But I hope you walk away with this:

There are good people doing good things in small places.

They deserve a moment in the light.

And if I can use this platform to help them —

then yes, I’ll “sponsor” that all day long.

Here’s to small batches, small businesses, big dreams…

and of course, the dogs who make it all worth it. 🐾🧀

Happy Holidays, everyone.

Jason Spiess is the founder of The Crude Life and proud papa of Gouda, the new product’s canine NIL.

