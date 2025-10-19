A Halloween “Trick-or-Treat” Episode on Leadership Language

This one snaps like a fun-size bar and finishes like a full-size Snickers. Host Jason Spiess and executive coach Joe Sinnott raid the Halloween aisle to unpack how leaders in the energy patch talk—what lands as a treat, what backfires as a trick, and why word choice can move safety, schedules, and margins.

It’s playful framing with serious utility: a communication tune-up for anyone running crews, budgets, or culture.

Sinnott brings field-tested coaching chops and his Energy Detox lens; Spiess supplies the candy-bag of segments—“masks,” “bobbing for apples,” “buzzword graveyard,” and “spellcasting.”

Together they dissect everyday phrases (“Keep it up,” “Per my last email,” “Let’s take this offline”), the costume of performative authenticity, and the fog of jargon that spikes anxiety and stalls output.

The Halloween motif isn’t a gimmick; it’s a sorting hat for language that either fuels trust or drains it.

“You’re doing great—keep it up” is the classic trick.

Sinnott calls out generic praise as the candy corn of leadership: nostalgic, cheap, and mostly empty calories. In the moment it feels like a treat, but without specifics it robs teams of direction and rots accountability.

The treat is targeted reinforcement: name the behavior, match it to the objective, and define the next rep. In a high-reliability business, vague compliments are a sugar high; precision is protein.

Authenticity theater is a mask; real authenticity is a tattoo.

Leaders who borrow scripts from three levels up are wearing costumes—people see the seams.

The trick is performative vulnerability and buzzwords meant to signal “realness.”

The treat is consistent default behaviors: credit teammates by name, narrate constraints (“Here’s what I can’t share yet—and why”), and make requests that are specific and falsifiable. Do it often enough and it stops being a mask; it becomes who you are.

Small wording shifts flip fear into flow.

Language is the bowl on the porch: it sets the rules. “We” vs. “I,” “What do you need from me?” vs. “Here’s what I need you to do,” and the switch from “What do you mean?” to Sinnott’s “How do you mean?” change the temperature of a room.

The trick is word fog—jargon that obscures ownership, breeds confusion, and drives flight-or-freeze.

The treat is clarity rituals: preview the feedback (“Two strengths and one barrier—which first?”), assign owners, and confirm next steps in plain English. Slow down to go fast.

The “buzzword graveyard” is lively: synergy still stalks M&A decks, while alignment gets a pardon—overworn but essential when rigs and revenue streams intersect.

Gaslighting earns the “big bad”: reframing legitimate concerns as “misunderstandings” or “not being a team player.”

In a workforce fluent in data and pay transparency, that trick collapses fast and takes credibility with it.

“Bobbing for apples” reframes networking as micro-leadership reps. Word choice in small circles—asking, listening, giving specific credit—builds bankable trust before the next outage or budget cut.

Spiess and Sinnott turn Halloween into a sorting tool leaders can actually use. Retire the tricks—empty praise, feedback sandwiches, word fog—and stock the treats: specificity, transparent constraints, and simple phrases that lower defenses and raise clarity. In the energy business, credibility is the full-size bar. Hand it out early and often.

Joe Sinnott is an executive coach and founder of Witting Partners, which brings deep, industry-grounded insight to leadership coaching in oil, gas and energy sectors. His career spans from hands-on field work in the Gulf of Mexico to strategic leadership roles in Appalachia, navigating the full spectrum from service companies to operators.

For more information on Joe Sinnott, Witting Partners, click here

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK