Few roadways hold a place in the American imagination like Route 66 — the ribbon of asphalt that once carried hopeful migrants, adventurers, and dreamers from the shores of Chicago to the Pacific at Santa Monica.

In 2026, that highway turns 100 years old, and the celebration will be nothing less than a coast-to-coast love letter to America’s automobile culture, its small towns, and its zeal for freedom on the open road.

From Birthplace to Centennial

Route 66’s history begins with an April 30, 1926 designation that set in motion the creation of one of the first continuous paved U.S. highways — stretching 2,448 miles across eight states from Chicago, Illinois to Santa Monica, California. Though officially decommissioned in 1985, the road never died in American memory; instead, it became an enduring symbol of mobility, opportunity, and nostalgia.

Today, communities along the corridor — from the Midwestern plains to the deserts of the Southwest — are gearing up for a year-long celebration filled with events, festivals, exhibits, and road trips designed to honor that legacy while injecting new life into towns that once thrived because of the “Main Street of America.”

The Big Kick-Off: “The Drive Home”

The centerpiece of the Centennial is The Drive Home VII: Route 66 – A Century of Adventure, a cross-country drive launched on January 3, 2026 from the Santa Monica Pier. Organized by America’s Automotive Trust in partnership with the Detroit Auto Show and the National Route 66 Centennial Commission, this caravan of nine classic vehicles will retrace the length of the historic route — passing through iconic stops before arriving in Chicago on January 12 and then heading onward to Detroit for a special display at the auto show.

This isn’t just nostalgia on wheels — it’s a rolling celebration of automotive heritage, restoration culture, and the kinship found among enthusiasts who see more in Route 66 than pavement: they see a shared history worth preserving and experiencing firsthand.

Centennial Celebrations Across the Map

The 100th anniversary isn’t limited to one kickoff event. Across the Mother Road, towns and states are planning celebrations that highlight regional flavors, deep local histories, and vibrant roadside culture:

California — The Golden State’s Route 66 communities are hosting car shows, street festivals, pageants, and immersive exhibits celebrating the Mother Road’s western beginnings. The state also invites musicians to contribute to a Route 66 Song Contest, adding new art to an old soundtrack.

Illinois — As the eastern end of the route, Illinois is spotlighting commemorative educational events and attractions that reflect the road’s cultural and economic role in the heartland.

Missouri & Beyond — Historic Route 66 associations are staging local festivals, marker installations, and scenic tours designed to bring travelers into small towns that flourished because of Route 66 traffic.

National Museum of Transportation (St. Louis) — A new exhibit opening March 14, 2026, titled “Roads, River, Rooms, and Reels,” will showcase the highway’s impact through artifacts, models, and storytelling initiatives inviting public contributions.

Additionally, digital experiences like Google’s AI-powered Route 66 archive offer virtual journeys that bring historic roadside attractions and stories to life for audiences unable to make the physical pilgrimage.

Route 66 matters because it was America’s first real highway — not just a route but a cultural symbol that carried dust-soaked farmers to new horizons during the Dust Bowl, vacationing families seeking sunshine, and a generation of young people chasing dreams on steel and rubber. It’s the road immortalized in song and cinema, etched into postcards and memory alike.

Now, a century later, that highway’s centennial is reminding a new generation why the journey is the destination. For road warriors, history buffs, and lovers of Americana, the Mother Road’s birthday isn’t just a celebration — it’s an invitation to rediscover what’s been hiding in plain sight all along.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.