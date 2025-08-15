In a milestone test that could revolutionize maintenance procedures across the U.S. Air Force's fighter fleet, the 59th Test and Evaluation Test Squadron’s Maintenance Operational Test division at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, successfully conducted its first event to service the F-22 Raptor’s F119 engine with oil while it was running.



The 59 TES is a subordinate unit of the 53rd Wing, which is based at Nellis AFB, conducts operational testing of advanced combat aircraft and systems to ensure their effectiveness, suitability, and survivability in real-world scenarios. By developing and validating tactics for platforms like the F-22 and F-35, the squadron delivers critical insights that enhance warfighter readiness and inform strategic decisions.



This groundbreaking test is part of a broader effort to enhance sortie turnaround times and sustain longer air operations—an increasingly critical need in the era of high-tempo, multi-domain combat.



The effort, spearheaded by the 477th Fighter Group, focuses on a persistent issue: the F-22’s Pratt & Whitney F119 engine consumes oil at a substantial rate, impacting long-duration sorties. Previously, this meant aircraft needed to be completely shut down for oil service, interrupting hot-pit refueling and delaying mission readiness.

“This is about unlocking capability on the flight line,” said SSgt. Jeffery Gotham, 59 TES MxOT Sustainability Analyst. “If we can safely service engines while they’re running, we save precious minutes—possibly hours—on sortie generation. For combatant commanders, that can be a game-changer.”



The initial phase of testing involved applying new maintenance procedures using an oil cart to service the F119 engine while it was running at idle on a test stand. Future phases will push the envelope further, including tests on engines still mounted on aircraft.



The initiative is closely aligned with operational demands from INDOPACOM and the broader Air Force strategy to support All Domain Combat Power Pulses—short bursts of overwhelming airpower designed to overwhelm adversaries in contested environments.



“The fight in the Pacific won’t wait for us to cool off an engine,” said Col. Brian Budde, 477 FG commander. “This type of innovation is what we need to sustain air dominance across vast distances, especially when logistics are strained and speed is critical.”



While the procedures are still undergoing validation for safety and effectiveness, officials say the long-term vision includes a deployable version of the system and training protocols for field units.



The U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Mechanical Engineering is developing deployable prototypes of this system through a collaborative partnership with ARCWERX, the Air Reserve Component's innovation hub, and the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC). This total force effort combines academic research, innovation acceleration, and operational testing expertise to rapidly transition promising technologies into fielded combat capabilities, ensuring warfighters receive the right solutions at the speed of relevance.



The MxOT indicated that follow-up Q&A sessions with test engineers and maintainers are being planned in the coming weeks for further insight into the technical milestones and challenges of the test.



The 477th Fighter Group, based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, is the Air Force Reserve's only F-22 Raptor unit and plays a vital role in providing combat-ready pilots, maintainers, and support personnel. Integrating seamlessly with active-duty forces, the group supports both daily operations and contingency missions, enhancing total force capability in air dominance.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

