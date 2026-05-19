Classic Thunderbird enthusiasts, mark your calendars! In September 2026, two of the premier Thunderbird clubs in the world are joining forces for what promises to be one of the most memorable gatherings in the marque’s history.

The 2026 Thunderbird Convention will take place in beautiful Flagstaff, Arizona, from September 8–13. Billed as “Two Great Thunderbird Clubs, One Incredible Convention,” the event is a collaboration between the Classic Thunderbird Club International and the Vintage Thunderbird Club International. Owners and enthusiasts from every generation of Ford’s iconic personal luxury car are warmly invited.

The convention theme pays tribute to the Route 66 Centennial (1926–2026). The stunning promotional imagery perfectly captures the spirit: a lineup of gorgeous Thunderbirds—from early two-seaters and squarebirds to later models—parked along the “Mother Road” at sunset, with the Arizona landscape glowing in the background. It’s a fitting setting for celebrating both the cars and the historic highway they will cruise.

What to Expect

Attendees can look forward to:

Scenic drives along historic Route 66

Car shows and displays featuring all generations of Thunderbirds

Technical seminars and restoration workshops

Social events and gatherings for owners and enthusiasts

The camaraderie that only a dedicated Thunderbird event can deliver

Flagstaff’s location offers easy access to legendary Route 66 attractions, Grand Canyon National Park, and the cool pine-covered mountains of northern Arizona — making it an ideal base for both car-focused activities and memorable sightseeing.

Registration and Hotel Information

Convention Registration is now open through the Arizona Thunderbird Club website:



www.azthunderbirdclub.com/registration

The Host Hotel is the Little America Hotel in Flagstaff. A special QR code is provided on the official flyer for easy room reservations — convention-goers are encouraged to book early as space is expected to fill quickly.

Whether you own a meticulously restored 1955–1957 classic, a sleek 1960s Squarebird, a sporty Fox-body Thunderbird, or any other generation, this is the year to join fellow Thunderbird lovers for a once-in-a-century celebration along America’s most famous highway.

Save the Dates: September 8–13, 2026 • Flagstaff, Arizona

For more details and to register, visit: www.azthunderbirdclub.com/registration

This is shaping up to be a must-attend event for anyone who loves Thunderbirds and the open road. See you in Flagstaff! 🚗💨

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