New Mexico’s public budget has quietly become anchored to a single industry. In Fiscal Year 2025, oil and natural gas production generated approximately $13.1 billion in revenue for state and local governments, according to state tax research data. The money flows into classrooms, hospitals, public safety departments, infrastructure projects, and early childhood programs across all 33 counties — making energy production one of the most consequential, and least examined, forces shaping the state’s finances.

The figure has been widely cited by industry groups and policymakers as evidence of oil and gas’ central role in funding public services. Yet beyond advocacy messaging and opinion columns, there has been limited independent reporting that traces how the revenue is calculated, where it ultimately lands, and what risks come with a budget increasingly tied to commodity markets.

This story examines the origins of that $13.1 billion figure, how it is being used, and why its growing importance raises questions that extend beyond any single fiscal year.

Where the $13.1 Billion Comes From

The data originates with the New Mexico Tax Research Institute, whose FY25 Oil & Gas Revenue Report aggregates severance taxes, royalties, bonuses, rents, corporate income taxes, and indirect revenue streams tied to oil and natural gas production.

The figure has since been amplified by the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association (NMOGA) and echoed across policy discussions and legislative talking points.

According to the report’s breakdown, oil and gas revenues in FY 2025 supported:

K-12 and higher education funding

Medicaid and broader healthcare programs

Early childhood education initiatives

Public safety and emergency services

Transportation and infrastructure projects

Contributions to permanent funds designed to stabilize future budgets

In a state with a relatively small population and limited alternative tax bases, the scale of that contribution is difficult to overstate.

Energy Reporting That Matches the Numbers

Among energy-focused outlets, Permian Proud published one of the most direct examinations of the data in January 2026. Its reporting tied the $13.1 billion figure explicitly to the NMTRI analysis, while contextualizing the role of the Permian Basin, where most of New Mexico’s production occurs.

The article emphasized two points that often get lost in political debates:

Revenue scale — FY 2025 marked a historic high, not a marginal increase. Distribution — funds reached all 33 counties, not only producing regions.

It also noted that billions were routed into permanent and reserve funds, buffering future school and community funding against inevitable commodity cycles.

Opinion, Advocacy, and the Messaging Gap

Mainstream newspapers have addressed the same figures, though often through editorial framing rather than straight reporting. The Albuquerque Journal ran an opinion column in early January 2026 calling oil and gas revenue “the lifeline behind New Mexico’s progress,” highlighting its role in Medicaid expansion, education, and social services.

While such pieces reinforce the importance of the revenue stream, they largely mirror NMOGA and NMTRI messaging — leaving unanswered questions about volatility, risk concentration, and long-term fiscal exposure.

What’s Missing From the Conversation

What’s notably absent is sustained, independent reporting that treats the $13.1 billion not as a slogan, but as a structural reality:

Volatility risk : Oil and gas revenues are famously cyclical. FY 2025’s record haul does not guarantee FY 2027 stability.

Budget dependency : A growing share of the General Fund depends on energy revenue, tightening the link between commodity markets and public services.

Policy tension : Climate mandates, federal leasing policies, and regulatory shifts increasingly intersect with the same revenue streams funding schools and healthcare.

Intergenerational tradeoffs: Permanent funds soften volatility, but they also raise questions about how much current revenue should be spent versus saved.

Outlets like E&E News and academic groups such as Resources for the Future have explored these dynamics in adjacent contexts, but not yet through a comprehensive examination of FY 2025’s numbers themselves.

A Number That Deserves Scrutiny — Not Silence

The $13.1 billion figure is real, consequential, and transformative for New Mexico. But its repetition without deeper analysis risks flattening a complex fiscal story into a single talking point.

Energy revenues are neither villains nor saviors — they are mechanisms. How they are managed, diversified, and planned around will determine whether FY 2025 is remembered as a peak, a warning, or a foundation.

For a state whose classrooms, hospitals, and public safety budgets increasingly hinge on oil and gas, that conversation deserves more than echoes.

