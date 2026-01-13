The story of Route 66 has always been told through motion: tires on pavement, neon flickering at dusk, postcards sent home from places that felt both distant and familiar. But from January 12 through April 4, 2026, that story pauses and takes shape in a different form at the New Mexico State Capitol. Inside the Governor’s Gallery at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, “Mother Road: Route 66 in New Mexico” transforms the highway’s legacy into a gallery of color, texture, and contemporary interpretation.

This exhibition is not a nostalgic rehash of the past. It is a conversation between history and the present. Nearly 200 artists submitted designs inspired by Route 66’s place in New Mexico’s cultural fabric. From that field, five finalists were selected, each offering a unique visual language for what the Mother Road means today: Gabriel Eng-Goetz, Michael Ferrarell, Brianna Gardocki, KEY DETAIL, and Molly Mendenhall.

Their work is presented as large-scale mural mock-ups, giving visitors a sense of how Route 66 can live not only in memory, but on walls, in public spaces, and in the visual identity of the communities it still touches. These are not illustrations of a road; they are interpretations of movement, migration, commerce, freedom, and transformation. Each design captures a different dimension of the highway’s role in shaping New Mexico’s identity as both a crossroads and a cultural bridge.

What makes this exhibit particularly powerful is its placement. The Governor’s Gallery is not a museum tucked away for specialists. It sits inside the Roundhouse, the heart of state government. That location elevates Route 66 from a historical artifact to a living symbol of New Mexico’s heritage, reminding policymakers, visitors, and citizens alike that infrastructure, culture, and identity are inseparable.

Molly Mendenhall’s work carries special significance. In addition to being one of the five finalists in the Governor’s Gallery, her commissioned mural, Mother Road Coming into Color, was unveiled earlier at the New Mexico History Museum. Together, the two spaces create a visual dialogue: one showing the finished realization of a Route 66 mural, the other revealing the creative process that leads to such public art.

This dual presence emphasizes an important truth of the centennial year: Route 66 is not just something to preserve. It is something to reimagine. The exhibition shows how contemporary artists can honor the road’s legacy while expanding its meaning for new generations. Where vintage postcards once defined the image of the Mother Road, murals now have the power to shape how communities see themselves in relation to it.

“Mother Road: Route 66 in New Mexico” is also a reminder that art has always followed transportation. Roads carry people, goods, stories, and inspiration. The same highway that once carried Dust Bowl families, wartime travelers, and postwar vacationers now carries ideas into galleries and public spaces. In this way, the exhibit mirrors the very function of Route 66 itself: a connector between eras, cultures, and creative voices.

For the Route 66 Centennial, this exhibition stands as one of New Mexico’s most refined cultural statements. It does not rely on engines, chrome, or nostalgia alone. Instead, it invites reflection. It asks what the Mother Road looks like when translated into modern art, and what it means when history becomes a canvas rather than a map.

From January through early April, Santa Fe becomes a quiet but powerful stop on the centennial journey. Not for fuel or food, but for perspective.

Here, Route 66 is not something you drive. It is something you stand in front of, study, and feel.

Click Here for More Info

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.