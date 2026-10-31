Oil & Gas Week in Review – Week Ending October 31, 2026

Twenty years covering this industry teaches you that price regimes change faster than most people expect—and slower than the loudest voices claim.

This week crude settled firmly above the century mark. WTI hovered in the low-to-mid $100s while Brent traded near $114. At the pump, the national average for regular gasoline sat just over $4.18. Natural gas remained comparatively quiet in the high $2s per MMBtu. Those numbers are the baseline. The more interesting story is what they represent.

A decade ago, $100 oil was the exception, not the rule. After the 2014–2016 collapse, most market participants treated triple-digit crude as a temporary spike. I was on record—on The Crude Life and at industry conferences in 2018, 2020, and 2021—arguing that $100 would become the new normal inside of a decade.

That call was not about short-term geopolitics or a single supply shock. It was about the combination of under-investment, rising global demand, and, critically, the volume of money the U.S. government was creating and circulating.

That money has largely operated under a trickle-down framework. The oil and gas industry has been one of the primary vehicles through which that capital has translated into real economic capacity—much of it global.